Scientists have created a solar cabinet dryer for mango slices, with PV-powered forced convection. Placing mango slices of different thicknesses inside, they have measured the operation of their device against two reference methods and have found that thermal efficiency reached 30%. A research group led by scientists from Ethiopia's Mattu University has developed and analyzed a solar cabinet dryer for mango slices, with PV-powered forced convection. To address the poor thermal efficiency of previously reported cabinets, the team has included rectangular baffles in the setup. "Built using locally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...