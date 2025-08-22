In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The China Mono Premium - OPIS' price assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used specifically in n-type ingot production in the China domestic market - remained stable this week at CNY 44. 750 ($6. 23)/kg or CNY 0. 094/W, according to OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on August 19. Following a 31% rally over five consecutive weeks under government guidance since early July, polysilicon prices have now stabilized for two weeks. Industry insiders attribute ...

