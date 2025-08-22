Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 22 August 2025
Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID)
Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LSE: GRID).
On 18 August 2025, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) announced the signing of a new debt facility to refinance existing facilities. This reduces the fund's cost of debt and releases capital for its three-year plan, which aims to significantly increase both revenues and operational capacity while reinstating its dividend, paving the way for a revised capital allocation policy.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
www.edisongroup.com
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
enquiries@edisongroup.com
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Xwww.x.com/edison_inv_res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2187614 22-Aug-2025