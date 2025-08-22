Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 10:30 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halara x Yukiko: The Collision of Athleisure and Art

PARIS, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, Halara is launching a global capsule collection with Paris-based artist Yukiko Noritake - the brand's first collaboration with a French artist - that blends Yukiko's nature-inspired artwork with Halara's performance-driven designs.

The Collection
Two key pieces form the heart of the capsule:

  • A sports top with an elegant criss-cross back that balances style and stretch.
  • High-waisted straight-leg pants that flatter, flex, and flow with you from yoga mat to coffee run.

Both come in two rich, seasonal palettes - Floral Taupe and Cocoa Haze - each telling its own autumn story.

The Collision of Athleisure and Art
Halara's technical fabrics and ergonomic cuts provide support, freedom of movement, and everyday wearability. Yukiko's free, irregular brushstrokes and layered palettes transform each garment into a dynamic canvas that comes alive with every stretch or stride.

Why We Love It
It's comfort you can move in, style you'll want to be seen in, and art you can live in - all in one collection.

The Inspiration
Yukiko pulled from the quiet beauty of nature in transition:

  • Autumn Bouquet: Soft nude tones meet pearl pink and bordeaux florals, grounded by deep greens and sandy hues for an effortlessly calm, elegant vibe.
  • Crisp Autumn Sky: Refreshing blues and sophisticated chocolate tones collide with freeform brushstrokes and delicate petals - perfect for an active city lifestyle with a touch of artistic edge.

"My style is full of free, irregular lines that bring an abstract feel," Yukiko says. "Bright colors and light petals give each piece its own vibrant energy - just like the women who wear Halara."

Yukiko at work

About Yukiko Noritake
Yukiko Noritake is a celebrated artist whose work has attracted international houses such as Louis Vuitton and Piaget. Her blend of spontaneity and refinement makes her a natural partner for bridging athleisure and art.

About Halara
Halara is a leading athleisure brand that blends stylish design with innovative fabrics to create comfortable, high-performing pieces. Committed to affordability, inclusivity, and the use of high-quality materials, Halara continues to redefine athleisure to support every wellness goal. Learn more at www.halara.com or follow us on Instagram @halara_official.

Media Contact:
Elisa Alfaro
Elisa.Alfaro@halara.com
Halara

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2754262/Yukiko_work.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/halara-x-yukiko-the-collision-of-athleisure-and-art-302535799.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.