Fluence is significantly expanding its manufacturing footprint in Vietnam, following delays in scaling its new production facilities in the United States. From ESS News Fluence - a joint venture between Siemens and AES Corp. - has opened a new, automated battery energy storage production facility in Vietnam with South Korea-based ACE Engineering. The site is designed to manufacture Fluence's energy storage solutions, including Gridstack Pro and Smartstack. The facility in Vietnam's Bac Giang province boasts a projected annual manufacturing capacity of 35 GWh. It marks a major expansion of Fluence's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...