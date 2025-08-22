Epique Realty Unveils Powerful Free Tool for Agents Epique Elevate Powered by HouseAmp

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Epique Realty is proud to announce another free agent benefit, Epique Elevate Powered by HouseAmp. HouseAmp provides fast financing options to help homeowners make improvements before they sell, with no upfront, out-of-pocket expenses. Epique agents will be able to use Elevate to win more listings and secure more deals by offering homeowners the ability to improve now and pay later. Repairs and upgrades are often needed to sell faster and for the highest price.

The Epique Elevate Powered by HouseAmp platform is an exclusive solution that enables real estate agents to help their sellers access up to $250,000 in funding for pre-sale home improvements with no upfront costs and no payments for up to twelve months. Elevate helps agents offer sellers a powerful tool to get homes market-ready, increasing both sale price and speed of sale. Improvements-from cosmetic updates and staging to larger repairs-are funded based on equity or credit with the option to repay at closing.

Key Features of Elevate

Equity Estimator: An intuitive tool that instantly shows how much equity is available to sellers and how it can unlock pre-sale improvements

Up to $250K in Funding: Help sellers unlock funds based on existing equity or credit

All-in-One Platform: From estimates to approvals and contractor payments, Elevate simplifies the process for agents and their sellers

Faster Sales, Higher Commissions: Updated homes sell more quickly and for higher prices, driving better outcomes for everyone

This powerful tool adds another resource to the comprehensive suite of free benefits that agents are provided by Epique to fuel their success. Epique's agent first model is a revolutionary approach and redefines the brokerage model for the industry. The first AI-certified brokerage, Epique, is committed to empowering its agents with leading-edge tools and resources and continues to lead the industry in agent experience and customer service.

About HouseAmp

HouseAmp is an improve now, pay later platform that streamlines the process of preparing a house for the market and enables leading real estate professionals to enhance their value-added services. By connecting agents and homeowners with lenders and service providers on one platform, the home-selling process is seamless and efficient. HouseAmp is dedicated to lowering costs and reducing the stress of selling a home, while increasing returns for homeowners, agents, and others involved in the selling process. Learn more at HouseAmp.com.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers in history, now operating in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents, and global expansion is underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides free extensive benefits with award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is not just transforming the real estate market-it is defining the future.BeEpique

