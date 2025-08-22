The Fraunhofer ISE has defined new technical procedures to test the performance of large-area perovskite-silicon tandem PV modules by using the spectral variability of the LED solar simulator. The proposed approach reportedly reduces device handling, time, and consequently financial effort. Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have developed a new procedure for the precise and traceable spectral adjustment of LED-based solar simulators for measurements of large-area perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules. "We showed, for the first time, how ...

