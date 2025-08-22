Powerverse and Evtec Partner to Deliver Intelligent, UK- Engineered Home Charging

EVTEC's proven hardware meets Powerverse's AI platform to deliver smarter, optimised home charging.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Powerverse has partnered with Evtec to deliver a smarter AI-powered charging experience at home. The partnership combines Evtec's trusted hardware and manufacturing expertise with Powerverse's innovative software platform, delivering a connected app-driven home charging solution that helps 'unthink energy'.

Evtec brings decades of experience building complex assemblies & injection moulded components for leading Automotive manufacturers, including Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin. Their UK-engineered chargers are compact, easy to install and tested to high standards, making it the perfect fit for Powerverse's AI powered platform.

With UK manufacturing and stringent quality control at the heart of Evtec's operations, the company has earned the Runs on Raya Trustmark - a certification awarded to businesses that meet rigorous standards for intelligent control, product quality, and long-term performance.

"Every Evtec charger has undergone thorough testing, drawing on our automotive-grade standards. The Runs on Raya trustmark reflects the same level of precision and reliability we demand internally, while adding smart energy optimisation through Powerverse's platform."



-Stuart Cleverley, Senior Key Account Manager, Evtec

Evtec's chargers are already connected to the Powerverse platform through the white-labelled Evtec Charge app - giving users access to Raya, an AI-powered Smart Energy Assistant. Users benefit from Intelligent Scheduling, real-time insights and compatibility with energy tariffs, alongside instant charging options, cost and carbon tracking and remote security features.

The Evtec Charge app provides a superior, intuitive charging experience that helps users to save both money and time.

"Evtec's first batch of chargers - combined with our platform - shows how smart charging can start lean and deliver real value. Drivers get lower-effort, lower-cost charging today, with a clear path to broader energy optimisation in the future."



- Richard Britton, CEO, Powerverse

Beyond engineering, Evtec is recognised for its leadership in social responsibility and inclusion, with 43% of its workforce having a disability. The company partners with local schools and colleges to offer placements, and works with ambassador Nicolas Hamilton to champion workplace accessibility.

Together, Powerverse and Evtec are setting a new benchmark for intelligent home charging. Delivering immediate customer value through AI-driven, affordable charging while unlocking future opportunities for upselling and grid flexibility schemes through Powerverse's Energy Operating System.

About Powerverse

Founded by Nick Boyle, Powerverse is a leading UK energy technology company helping manufacturers, energy providers, and EV platforms unlock value from electrification. Its white-label software powers smarter EV charging, solar and battery optimisation, and participation in flexibility markets through an intuitive app and proven integrations.



Website: www.powerverse.com

Press contact: Lauren Forster, Head of Marketing,

press@powerverse.com

About Evtec

Evtec is a UK-based Tier 1 supplier specialising in high-quality engineering and assembly, including advanced EV chargers. The company combines rigorous testing, flexible small-batch production, UK-based R&D, and a strong environmental, social, and governance focus to support early commercial and pilot programmes.

Website: www.Evtec-automotive.com

Press contact: info@Evtec-automotive.com

+44 (0)2476 427 000

SOURCE: Powerverse

