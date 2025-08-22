Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
22.08.2025 11:18 Uhr
BLUETTI POWER INC.: Clean Energy for All: BLUETTI and UN-Habitat Strengthen Partnership to Expand Access to Clean Energy in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global clean energy leader BLUETTI has deepened its partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to accelerate access to sustainable clean energy across Africa. Building on the ongoing 'Lighting An African Family' (LAAF) initiative in Kenya, now in its fourth year, the program continues to benefit 500 families and more than 2,000 residents in urban and peri-urban underserved communities, the majority from women-led households.

BLUETTI and UN-Habitat carry out the LAAF program in Muhoroni, Kenya, providing renewable energy aid and clean energy training to support local communities.

As part of the partnership, BLUETTI attended the 2025 Devolution Conference (12-15 August), Kenya's premier policy forum, to showcase how clean, affordable energy solutions support housing, urban resilience, and intelligent urban solutions. The conference reinforced the shared commitment of parties, institutions and the Kenyan Government that clean energy is critical to foster a sustainable future for all.

Building on this momentum, the partnership engaged communities in two urban areas: Muhoroni, a rapidly growing peri-urban area in Kisumu County, and EX-Grogon and Mathare, informal settlements in central Nairobi. Through training and technology transfer, BLUETTI donated 500 E60 Solar Lighting and Storage kits, benefiting over 2,000 residents. Over five years, the initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 337.5 tons, while enhancing urban resilience and environmental awareness in the communities.

"Partnership with BLUETTI brings renewable energy to vulnerable families in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially for women led households, showcasing a UN- private sector partnership model," Mr Oumar Sylla, Director of the Regional Office for Africa at UN-Habitat said while meeting the representatives of BLUETTI at the UN offices in Nairobi.

"We are proud to strengthen our joint effort with UN-Habitat, embracing the mission and responsibility of advancing the Sustainable Development Goals," said James Ray, BLUETTI spokesperson.

Following the Kenya launch, BLUETTI and UN-Habitat plan to expand related programs to other African countries, reaffirming their commitment to sustainability and energy equity.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI delivers reliable solutions ranging from home battery backup systems to portable power stations for outdoor adventures. Trusted by over 3.5 billion users across 110+ countries and regions, BLUETTI remains committed to long-term sustainability and responsible innovation.

About UN-Habitat

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is the UN's focal point on urbanization, promoting socially and environmentally sustainable cities and communities, and working globally with partners to foster inclusive, resilient development while reducing inequality, discrimination, and poverty.

Ellen Lee
PR Specialist
ellenlee@bluetti.com

BLUETTI LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756075/BLUETTI_and_UN_Habitat_carry_out_the_LAAF_program_in_Muhoroni__Kenya__providing_renewable_energy_aid.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657200/5472727/Bluetti_Logo_with_Text__Black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clean-energy-for-all-bluetti-and-un-habitat-strengthen-partnership-to-expand-access-to-clean-energy-in-africa-302536559.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
