In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that while solar irradiance has been suppressed across eastern Australia this winter, the country's southern regions have outperformed climatological averages thanks to stable high pressure in the Tasman Sea. A strong jet stream brought record-breaking rainfall and suppressed irradiance across eastern Australia this winter, while stable high pressure in the Tasman Sea allowed southern regions - especially South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania - to outperform climatological averages. According to analysis using the Solcast ...

