Epique Realty Champions Future Leaders, Awarding Inaugural Scholarships to Four Exceptional Students

Epique Realty Honors Four with Scholarship Awards

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Epique Realty is proud to announce the winners of its first annual Epique Scholarship Program, an initiative designed to empower the next generation of leaders and difference-makers. After a rigorous review of essays submitted by high school students from across the nation, the selection committee was so moved by the caliber and powerful stories of the applicants that it expanded the program, awarding four scholarships instead of the originally planned three.

This decision reflects the core philosophy of the agent-first brokerage, which extends its culture of generosity beyond its business operations and deep into the community.

"Our mission is to build a thriving ecosystem where generosity creates opportunity for everyone," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Whether it's providing world-class technology to our agents at no cost or investing in the dreams of these incredible students, our focus is the same. This program is a natural extension of our commitment to changing lives and building a brighter future."

The 2025 Epique Scholarship recipients are a testament to resilience, passion, and purpose. Epique Realty is honored to announce the following winners:

Kendyl Arts (Vanguard University): Kendyl has demonstrated extraordinary resilience and compassion in the face of immense family adversity. Her passion for giving back was forged while caring for sick family members, inspiring her to pursue a career in medicine while simultaneously founding mental health and anti-bullying clubs and coaching youth cheer.

Madison Gafford (University of Tennessee Chattanooga): With a clear and passionate goal of becoming a pediatric nurse, Madison is dedicated to being a voice for children in healthcare. Her commitment is already in action through her extensive volunteer work with the Alzheimer's Association, local food banks, and as a hospital volunteer on the pediatric oncology floor.

Nyla Johnson (University of Southern California): As a first-generation college student, Nyla is pursuing architecture and real estate with a powerful vision for social impact and affordable design. She is an active leader on campus, serving in organizations like the National Organization of Minority Architecture Students (NOMAS) and the USC Helenes, the university's oldest service organization.

Drake Snyder (Metropolitan Community College): In a profoundly selfless application, Drake, a lineman-in-training who works 40-50 hours a week to support himself, asked that his scholarship be shared with his siblings. His request aims to support his brother's university education and provide critical resources for his younger sister, who has severe learning disabilities, highlighting a remarkable dedication to his family's future.

The Epique Scholarship is for financial support and is a commitment to empowering young people who are already making a significant impact. Epique Realty congratulates the winners and every student who applied and is honored to be a part of their incredible journeys.

