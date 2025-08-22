restor3d, a leader in technology-driven personalized orthopedic solutions, today announced a strategic investment partnership with Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients. Under the agreement, Partners Group will acquire a significant minority stake in restor3d, marking the Company's first institutional investment.

Founded in 2017, restor3d combines proprietary AI-driven design software, vertically integrated additive manufacturing, and rapid surgical planning to deliver implants tailored to both surgeon preference and patient anatomy.

As part of this transaction, restor3d has raised a total of $104 million, including $65 million of new equity from Partners Group and $39 million from existing shareholders.

With FDA-cleared solutions across shoulder, hip, knee, foot, and ankle, restor3d empowers surgeons with high-quality, patient-specific implants that improve surgical fit and function. In 2024 alone, the Company partnered with more than 520 surgeons across 740 hospitals nationwide.

The proceeds from the investment will fuel continued product innovation, expand commercial growth, and broaden access to personalized orthopedic care. Partners Group will also join restor3d's board of directors, contributing its deep operational experience and healthcare expertise to support the Company's long-term strategy.

"This investment marks an exciting milestone for restor3d as we expand access to personalized orthopedic solutions," said Kurt Jacobus, CEO of restor3d. "With Partners Group's support, we will continue to deliver innovations that empower surgeons and improve outcomes for patients across the full spectrum of joint replacement."

Partners Group highlighted restor3d's differentiated approach and strong market potential:

Ashley Torres, Member of Management, Private Equity, Partners Group, said: "restor3d is solving a key issue in the orthopedic market, namely that procedures have often relied on off-the-shelf products that cannot accommodate different patient anatomies. restor3d addresses this challenge by delivering rapid, precise patient-specific implants that lead to better surgical fit and function, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

Todd Miller, Partner, Head Private Equity Health Life, Partners Group, added: "We think restor3d's offering is set to benefit from several thematic trends, including aging demographics and rising engagement in sports and recreational activities in the US. We look forward to working with the Company's highly experienced management team."

This partnership represents a significant milestone in restor3d's continued growth and development. The Company remains committed to expanding its portfolio of personalized orthopedic solutions, advancing digital surgical planning tools, and scaling its presence across new markets. With strong momentum and increasing adoption among surgeons nationwide, restor3d is positioned to accelerate its mission of transforming orthopedic care through innovation, personalization, and improved patient outcomes.

About restor3d, Inc.

restor3d is a world leader in 3D printed patient specific musculoskeletal implants and driven by the belief that every patient deserves personalized care. The company holds proprietary expertise and intellectual property in 3D printing of osseointegrative materials, AI-based planning and design automation tools, and digital health solutions to provide seamless data-backed care to optimize individual patient outcomes. Alongside its customers, restor3d is reimagining the musculoskeletal reconstruction landscape. More information is available at www.restor3d.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, distribution challenges, market trends and demand, product efficacy and safety concerns, product or raw material availability and other supply constraints. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

