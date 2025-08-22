Anzeige
22.08.2025 12:06 Uhr
Flor de Caña named "Leading Ethical & Sustainable Spirits Producer" by Global Brands Magazine

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the renowned premium rum brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and unwavering commitment to sustainability, is proud to announce it has been named "Leading Ethical & Sustainable Spirits Producer" by the prestigious UK-based Global Brands Magazine. This international platform highlights and celebrates brands across industries that set new global standards in sustainability, innovation, and excellence, while driving a lasting and positive change in the world.

Flor de Caña Rum, leader in sustainable practices

Since 1890, Flor de Caña has embodied a vision of excellence rooted in deep respect for people and nature. From being the world's first spirit to be both Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified, to distilling with 100% renewable energy, planting one million trees, and championing community development programs, the brand has consistently proven that sustainability and craftsmanship can go hand in hand. As the brand celebrates its 135th anniversary, this award stands as a powerful recognition of Flor de Caña's leadership in sustainable practices-not only within the spirits industry, but also in building a greener future for all.

Flor de Caña is a fifth-generation, family-owned brand that has garnered international acclaim for its award-winning portfolio of premium rums from Nicaragua, aged naturally in American white oak barrels without sugar or artificial ingredients. Notably, Flor de Caña's 12 year-old, 18 year-old, and 25 year-old rums stand out for their distinctive flavor profiles and exquisitely smooth finish, exemplifying the brand's commitment to quality.

About Flor de Caña
Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755837/Flor_de_Cana.jpg

Media Contact: corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flor-de-cana-named-leading-ethical--sustainable-spirits-producer-by-global-brands-magazine-302536344.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
