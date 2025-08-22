New shares in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 27 August 2025. New shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue.

Name: DK0061274529 ISIN: LED iBond International Short name: LEDIBOND Number of shares before change: 38,708,015 shares Change: 217,529,887 shares Number of shares after change: 256,237,902 shares Subscription price: DKK 0.06 Face value: DKK 0.05 Orderbook ID: 197012

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital