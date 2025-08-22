New shares in LED iBond International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 27 August 2025. New shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue.
|Name:
|DK0061274529
|ISIN:
|LED iBond International
|Short name:
|LEDIBOND
|Number of shares before change:
|38,708,015 shares
|Change:
|217,529,887 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|256,237,902 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 0.06
|Face value:
|DKK 0.05
|Orderbook ID:
|197012
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital
