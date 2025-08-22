3D Printing Filament Market worth $4.20 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "3D Printing Filament Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, Others), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Dental, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", 3D printing filament market is projected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2030, from USD 1.77 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 18.8% in terms of value.

3D printing filament is a kind of thermoplastic material that can serve as the raw feedstock of any fused deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printer or a fused filament fabrication (FFF) 3D printer. They are available in very long and thin forms, usually on spools, and are melted, extruded one layer at a time, forming 3D objects. Filaments are made out of a large variety of materials, such as PLA, ABS, PETG, TPU, Nylon and higher performance polymers, e.g. PEEK and carbon fiber composites, again with a varying set of mechanical, thermal, and esthetic characteristics. Such filaments can be found in prototyping, tooling, production parts and even biomedical and aerospace industries since these filaments are highly versatile, affordable, and easy to work with.

Based on type, the plastics segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2024

The 3D printing filament market, based on type, has been segmented into plastics, metals, ceramics, and others. In 2024, the plastics segment dominated the market in terms of value and volume, contributing the largest market share. The plastics segment has witnessed the largest share of the 3D printing filament market due of its availability in large volumes, price affordability, and the ability to perform multiple tasks in industries. Materials such as PLA, ABS, PETG, and Nylon are commonly used, as they are easy to print, have good mechanical characteristics, and are compatible with well-known desktop and industrial desktop and industry FDM 3D printers. Plastics specifically have high demand in the consumer goods, prototyping, education, and automotive industry, where cost and printability are the primary factors concerned. Their flexibility enables manufacturers to make everything, including concept models, working prototypes, and even final use components. Besides, ongoing advancements in plastic-based composite filaments, including higher carbon fiber-reinforced PLA or Nylon has broadened their use to even higher quality applications. There is also increased demand due to the recycle-based plastic filament and bio-based filaments; these have been made available to users who are environmentally conscious. Consequently, plastics have become the easiest and most wide used type of material in the 3D printing filament industry.

In terms of end-use industry, the consumer goods segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period

The 3D printing filament market, based on end-use Industry, has been segmented into aerospace & defense, medical & dental, automotive, consumer goods, and others. The consumer goods industry is expected to account for the largest market share in the 3D printing filament market during the forecast period. The consumer goods segment dominates the market of 3D printing filaments due to the widespread adoption of 3D printing for prototyping, customization, and small-batch production of everyday items. The availability and low cost of plastic-based filaments, such as PLA, PETG, and TPU facilities make this industry highly beneficial in this sector since they can be used to manufacture toys, home products, accessories, electronic covers, and fashion products. The popularity of DIY culture, maker communities, and home-based 3D printing has contributed significantly to an increase in demand for the filament. Moreover, the consumer goods manufacturing sector is also attracted by 3D printing to streamline the product development process, save finances on tooling, and provide customized items. The fact that 3D printing is improving design and production processes with relative ease and is less expensive to print materials and the machinery has contributed to its high demand in the consumer market. The consumer goods sector remains the main major user of the filament which makes it a leader in terms of market share.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region, in terms of both value and volume, in for the forecast period

In 2024, North America was the fastest-growing market in terms of both value and volume. In the North America region, the 3D printing filament market is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to the strong presence of high-value-added manufacturing industry, technological innovation, and favorable government programs. The region is dominated by the US, which has a well-mastered ecosystem of 3D printer manufacturers, material developers, and end-use industries, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, and consumer goods industries, which are adopting the use of the 3D printing technologies. High performance and specialty filaments, such as PEEK, carbon fiber composites, and medical-grade polymers have increasing demand due to the industry demand for high-performance applications, such as the healthcare and defense industries. In addition, increasing investments in research & development, collaborations with universities, and incubation of startups have boosted the advancement of materials and the development of their applications. The addition of additive manufacturing technologies is also included in favorable regulation environments, tax incentives, and public-private partnerships. North America is the fastest-growing region of the global 3D printing filament market due to the high level of industrial development and orientation on mass customization, digital manufacturing, and supply chain resiliency.

Key Players:

Prominent companies in the 3D printing filament market include Arkema (France), Materialise (Belgium), Stratasys (US), Syensqo (Belgium), Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), 3DXTECH (US), Spectrum Filaments (Poland), Nanoe (France), WOL3D (India), Serafin Gruppe (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Ensinger (Germany), American Filament (US), Zortrax (Poland) and others.

