HONG KONG, Aug 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as the CITIC Resources or the Company, or the Group when its subsidiaries are included; Stock Code: 1205.HK) has been steadfastly executing its dual driver development strategy of 'investment + trading' for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (the "Period"). Despite the continued decline in commodity prices and severe operating pressure in the energy industry, the Group has continued to demonstrate strong operational resilience. In the future, the Group will continue to deepen its dual driver development model, fully expand its oil and gas trading business, and focus on investing in the aluminum product industry chain to enhance corporate value across all dimensions.The Group actively responded to the adverse impact of commodity price fluctuations and deployed a number of corresponding measures. For the oil and gas business, various measures were carried out in an in-depth manner to increase reserves and production, grow revenue and reduce expenditure, thereby exploring the potential of existing investments, intensifying quality and efficiency improvement, and enhancing enterprise value. For non-oil-and-gas businesses, the Group increased the frequency and depth of participation in project management in line with the principle of 'control is essential for subsidiaries, exercising of rights is essential for participating interests', and urged operators to reduce costs and improve efficiency while providing operational recommendations.During the Period, owing to the steady expansion of the scale of the oil and gas trading business, the Group achieved revenue of approximately HK$9.38 billion, representing a substantial year-on-year increase of approximately 137.9%. Impacted by factors such as the continuous decrease in crude oil and coal prices and the high price of raw material alumina, the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company amounted to approximatelyHK$0.15 billion (1H2024: approximately HK$0.35 billion). Nonetheless, half of the Group's segments and investments recorded profits for the Period, and the Group continued to maintain a strong financial position with cash and deposits of approximately HK$4.42 billion as at 30 June, 2025 (December 31, 2024: HK$2.03 billion). As at 30 June 2025, the Group's total assets amounted to approximately HK$15.93 billion and net assets attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company were approximately HK$7.66 billion, with the debt to asset ratio of approximately 51.0% and return on equity (annualised) of approximately 3.9%. The Group has healthy assets and strong liquidity.Mr. Hao Weibao, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Resources, said, 'Oil and gas will continue to occupy a key position in the energy mix. Meanwhile, the ongoing industrialisation and urbanisation in developing countries and emerging economies will continue to support the demand for aluminium, and the rapid development of new energy, electric vehicles and high-end equipment manufacturing will further boost the growth of aluminium consumption. The Group will continue its strategy of 'seeking progress amidst stability' and unswervingly deepen its dual driver development strategy of 'investment + trading'. While consolidating the foundation of high-quality development of its existing business, the Group will steadily expand its oil-and-gas trading footprint, focusing on midstream and upstream mining investments with aluminium products as the core, as well as the investments in high-quality oil and gas projects. The Group will continuously strengthen its core competitiveness by comprehensively enhancing the operational efficiency of existing projects, optimising the management of the Company's shares value and strengthening the risks management and control. The Group will continue to enhance its corporate value and create sustainable and stable investment returns for its shareholders through prudent business strategies and innovative development plans.'For details of the 2025 interim results of CITIC Resources, please refer to the Group's interim results announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Group's website.About CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1205.HK)CITIC Resources Holdings Limited has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1997. Principal activities of CITIC Resources include the exploration, development and production of oil and coal, investments in bauxite mining, alumina refinery, aluminium smelting and oil and gas trading. CITIC Limited is the largest shareholder with about 59.5% interest in CITIC Resources.Source: CITIC Resources Holdings LimitedCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.