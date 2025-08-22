Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232
Tradegate
21.08.25 | 09:59
0,133 Euro
-4,74 % -0,007
22.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
Aker Horizons ASA: Completed share capital reduction - New nominal value per share registered

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 6 June 2025, an extraordinary general meeting of Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") resolved to reduce the Company's share capital from NOK 690,348,751 to NOK 6,903,487.51 by reducing the nominal value per share from NOK 1 to NOK 0.01.

The creditor notification period for this share capital reduction expired on 22 July 2025. Today, 22 August 2025, the share capital reduction was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

As a result, the share capital of the Company is now NOK 6,903,487.51 divided into 690,348,751 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

For further information:

Investor Relations: Jonas Gamre
Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92
E-mail: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements of Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--completed-share-capital-reduction---new-nominal-value-per-share-registered,c4221943

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-completed-share-capital-reduction--new-nominal-value-per-share-registered-302536630.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
