Announcing the 2025 Southern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Southern Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Southern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.
SOUTHERN ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS
4-Star Electric Ltd.
A Maid For A Day
A Proactive Driving School and Traffic Safety Consulting Ltd.
A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring Ltd.
AAA Towing Ltd.
Airline Ticket Centre
Alberta Carpet Cleaning
Alberta Dampproofing And Waterproofing Ltd.
Alberta Furnace Cleaning
Alpine Vista Landscapes Inc.
Ananta Health
Apex Massage Therapy
Atcom - Business Phone Systems
Atlas Appliances Ltd.
Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
Bath Fitter
Bb Baskets Corp.
Beauty Depot
Blue Ocean Interactive Marketing
Bon Ton Meat Market
Bond Contracting & Construction Inc.
Bronze Baxx Tanning Studio
Cal-Alta Auto Glass
Calgary Ceramic Coatings
Calgary Contract Upholstery
Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.
Calgary Dream Centre
Calgary Integrative Medicine
Calgary Pilates Centre
Calgary Trusted Cleaners
Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc.
Carrington Lighting
Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc.
Chinook School Of Music
Country Hills Ford
Cristy's Roast Chicken
Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic
Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning
Delmar College
Delta Construction & Siding Ltd.
Denca Cabinets
Digital Post
Economy Paving
Enviroshred Inc.
Equium Group
Family Braces
Father & Son Landscape and General Contracting Ltd.
Flooring Superstores
Greenfox Windows And Doors
Halt Pest Control
Hearing Loss Clinic
Homes By Avi
Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc.
JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning
Kids@Churchill Park
Kramer Mazda
Lasik MD
Lions Park Denture Clinic
Lube Town
Mandala Floral Inc.
Marlborough Dental Centre
MathPro Learning Centre
Met Blinds Calgary
Millhouse Carpet Ltd.
MNP Ltd.
Money Mentors
Mr. Fireplace
My Home Handyman
Nick's Steakhouse & Pizza
Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Spa
Prime Painting
RE/MAX Calgary
Resolve Legal Group
ResQ Pro Restoration
Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering Ltd.
Shajani CPA - Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors
Accountants - Small Business
www.shajani.ca
Silver Dragon Restaurant
Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training
South Trail Chrysler
Southland Registrations Ltd.
Space Place NW Storage Ltd.
Strange World Tattoo
Strategic Criminal Defence Calgary
Sunik Roofing
The Audio Room Ltd.
The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical
The Lawnfather
Tile + Stone Source International
Titan Health & Safety
Tobacco Outlet Cigar Boutique
Trademark Renovations Ltd.
Ultra-Lite Doors
United Benefits Group Ltd.
Wise Tech Corp
Yanko Popovic Sidhu
Zakhary Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic
Zeno Renewables
Learn more about 2025 Southern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-southern-alberta-consumer-choice-award-winne-1064034