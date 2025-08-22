Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
22.08.2025 13:02 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2025 Southern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Southern Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Southern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

SOUTHERN ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS

4-Star Electric Ltd.
Electric Contractors
www.4starelectric.com

A Maid For A Day
Maid- House Cleaning Services
www.amaidforaday.ca



A Proactive Driving School and Traffic Safety Consulting Ltd.
Driving School
www.driveproactive.com

A-1 Concrete Cutting & Coring Ltd.
Concrete Breaking, Coring & Cutting
www.a-1concrete.com



AAA Towing Ltd.
Towing Services
www.aaatowing.ca

Airline Ticket Centre
Travel Agencies
www.airlineticketcentre.ca



Alberta Carpet Cleaning
Carpet And Rug Cleaning
www.albertacarpetcleaningcalgary.ca

Alberta Dampproofing And Waterproofing Ltd.
Waterproofing & Foundations
www.altadamp.com



Alberta Furnace Cleaning
Furnace & Duct Cleaners
www.albertafurnacecleaning.ca

Alpine Vista Landscapes Inc.
Landscape Contractors
www.avlandscapes.ca



Ananta Health
Acupuncture
anantahealth.ca

Apex Massage Therapy
Massage Therapy
www.apexmassage.com



Atcom - Business Phone Systems
Telephone Systems Sales & Service
www.atcomsystems.ca

Atlas Appliances Ltd.
Home Appliance Sales
www.atlasappliances.com



Atlas Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar
Restaurant- Sports Bar & Lounge
www.atlaspizzasportsbar.com

Bath Fitter
Bathtub Refinishing & Remodeling
www.bathfitteralberta.ca



Bb Baskets Corp.
Gift Baskets
www.bbbasket.ca

Beauty Depot
Cosmetic & Beauty Suppliers
www.beauty-depot.ca



Blue Ocean Interactive Marketing
Web Design
www.blueoceaninteractive.com

Bon Ton Meat Market
Meat Market/Deli
www.bontonmeatmarket.com



Bond Contracting & Construction Inc.
Home Renovation Contractor
www.bondconstruction.ca

Bronze Baxx Tanning Studio
Suntanning Salons
www.bronzebaxxtanning.com



Cal-Alta Auto Glass
Automobile Windshields
www.calaltaautoglass.ca

Calgary Ceramic Coatings
Automobile Detailing
www.calgaryceramiccoatings.ca



Calgary Contract Upholstery
Upholsters
www.contractupholstery.ca

Calgary Customs Brokers Ltd.
Customs Brokers
www.ccb.ab.ca



Calgary Dream Centre
Addictions Treatment Centre
www.calgarydreamcentre.com

Calgary Integrative Medicine
Naturopathic Medicine
www.calgaryintegrativemedicine.ca



Calgary Pilates Centre
Pilates Studio
www.calgarypilates.com

Calgary Trusted Cleaners
Janitorial Services
www.calgarytrustedcleaners.com



Canadian Legal Resource Centre Inc.
Paralegal Services
www.canadianlegal.org

Carrington Lighting
Light Fixtures Store
www.carringtonlighting.com



Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc.
Asbestos Removal
www.certifiedasbestos.ca

Chinook School Of Music
School - Music
www.chinookschoolofmusic.com



Country Hills Ford
Automobile Dealers - Ford
www.countryhillsford.com

Cristy's Roast Chicken
Restaurant- Bar-B-Q & Chicken
www.cristys-chicken.com



Dalhousie Station Foot Clinic
Podiatrist - Foot Clinic
www.calgarypodiatrist.com

Dang Good Carpet and Furnace Cleaning
Carpet & Furnace Cleaning
www.danggoodcarpetandfurnacecleaning.com



Delmar College
School - Hair Dressing & Esthetics
delmarcollege.com

Delta Construction & Siding Ltd.
Siding
www.deltasiding.ca



Denca Cabinets
Custom Cabinets
www.denca.ca

Digital Post
Photocopy, Print & Digital Services
www.digitalpost.ca



Economy Paving
Paving Contractors
www.economypaving.ca

Enviroshred Inc.
Shredding Services
www.enviroshred.net



Equium Group
Property Management
www.equium.ca

Family Braces
Orthodontist
www.familybraces.ca



Father & Son Landscape and General Contracting Ltd.
Landscape and Snow Removal Services
www.fatherandsonyyc.ca

Flooring Superstores
Flooring Contractors
www.flooringsuperstorescalgary.ca



Greenfox Windows And Doors
Windows & Doors
www.greenfoxwindows.ca

Halt Pest Control
Pest Control
www.haltpest.ca



Hearing Loss Clinic
Hearing Services
www.hearingloss.ca

Homes By Avi
Home Builder
www.homesbyavi.com/calgary



Ironwood Stair & Rail Inc.
Stairs and Railings
www.ironwoodstairs.com

JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning
Air Conditioning & Heating
www.jpsfurnace.ca



Kids@Churchill Park
Daycare
www.churchillpark.ca

Kramer Mazda
Automobile Dealers - Mazda
www.kramermazda.com



Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/calgary

Lions Park Denture Clinic
Denturists
www.lionsparkdenturesab.ca



Lube Town
Automobile Lubrication
www.lubetown.com

Mandala Floral Inc.
Florists
www.mandalafloral.com



Marlborough Dental Centre
Dentists
www.marlboroughdentalcentre.com

MathPro Learning Centre
Tutoring
www.mathpro.ca



Met Blinds Calgary
Window Treatments Covering
www.metblinds.com

Millhouse Carpet Ltd.
Carpet & Vinyl Flooring
www.millhousecarpet.com



MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/calgary-downtown

Money Mentors
Credit & Debt Counselling Services
www.moneymentors.ca



Mr. Fireplace
Fireplace Sales & Service
www.mrfireplace.com

My Home Handyman
Handyman Services
www.myhomehandyman.ca



Nick's Steakhouse & Pizza
Restaurant - Steakhouse
www.nickssteakandpizza.com

Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Spa
Pet Grooming
www.pawsitivelypurrfect.com



Prime Painting
Painting Contractors
www.primepaintingcalgary.ca

RE/MAX Calgary
Real Estate - Residential
www.remax.ca/ab



Resolve Legal Group
Lawyer - Family Law
www.resolvelegalgroup.com

ResQ Pro Restoration
Fire & Water Damage Restoration
www.resqpro.ca



Rocky Mountain BBQ Catering Ltd.
Caterers
www.rockymountainbbq.ca

Shajani CPA - Chartered Professional Accountants & Advisors
Accountants - Small Business
www.shajani.ca



Silver Dragon Restaurant
Restaurant - Fine Chinese Cuisine
www.silverdragoncalgary.com

Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training
Pet Training
www.sithappens.org



South Trail Chrysler
Automobile Dealership - Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram
www.southtrailchrysler.com

Southland Registrations Ltd.
License & Registry Services
www.southreg.ca



Space Place NW Storage Ltd.
Storage - Self Service
www.spstorage.com

Strange World Tattoo
Tattoo Parlour
www.strangeworldtattoo.com



Strategic Criminal Defence Calgary
Criminal Defence
www.strategiccriminaldefence.com

Sunik Roofing
Roofing Contractors
www.sunikroofingcalgary.ca



The Audio Room Ltd.
Home Theatre Systems
www.theaudioroom.ca

The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical
Residential Plumbing, Heating, AC & Electrical
www.thegentlemenpros.com/cca-sa



The Lawnfather
Lawn Maintenance
www.lawnfather.ca

Tile + Stone Source International
Porcelain & Ceramic Tile
www.tilestonesource.com



Titan Health & Safety
Health & Safety Training
www.titanhealth.ca

Tobacco Outlet Cigar Boutique
Tobacconist
www.tobaccooutlet.ca



Trademark Renovations Ltd.
Home Renovation
www.trademarkrenovations.com

Ultra-Lite Doors
Garage Door Dealers
www.ultralitedoors.ca



United Benefits Group Ltd.
Life Insurance Advisor For Business Owners
www.unitedadvisors.ca

Wise Tech Corp
Computer Consultants - Managed IT Services
www.wisetechcorp.ca



Yanko Popovic Sidhu
Lawyer - Personal Injury
www.yanko.ca

Zakhary Rhinoplasty & Facial Plastic Surgery Clinic
Cosmetic Procedures
www.facialcosmeticsurgery.ca



Zeno Renewables
Solar Energy Systems
www.livezeno.com




Learn more about 2025 Southern Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-southern-alberta-consumer-choice-award-winne-1064034

