Epique Realty Debuts on T360 Mega 1000, Securing Top-Tier National Rankings in First Year of Eligibility

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Epique Realty celebrates its confirmed position as one of the nation's largest and most productive real estate brokerages, marking its powerful debut on the prestigious 2025 T360 Mega 1000 list. The annual rankings, which serve as a definitive benchmark for the U.S. residential real estate industry, validate Epique's historic growth and disruptive agent-first model.

Based on its outstanding 2024 performance, Epique Realty achieved the following national rankings:

#23 by Agent Count (3,130 agents)

#31 by Transaction Sides (12,551 sides)

#52 by Sales Volume ($4.29 Billion)

The rankings confirm Epique's rapid ascent from a startup to an industry powerhouse in record time. The company's leadership team credits this success to its steadfast focus on agent empowerment.

"These rankings are the definitive proof that our agent-centric financial model works at a substantial scale," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. "By investing in our agents with zero-cost technology and incomparable support, we've created a thriving ecosystem where their success fuels our collective growth. This isn't just a number on a list; it's the validation of our entire philosophy of radical generosity."

"To see our brokerage rank so highly in transaction sides in our debut year is a monumental testament to our operational platform," added Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "We built Epique to be a high-performance engine for agents, providing the systems and award-winning AI-powered tools they need to be incredibly productive. These numbers reflect the hard work of thousands of agents empowered by that engine."

"Appearing on the Mega 1000 alongside industry giants is a humbling moment that reflects the passion of every agent and staff member in the Epique family," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. "We started this journey to build something different, an innovative, forward-thinking brokerage that truly serves the agent. These rankings aren't an end goal, but a powerful milestone confirming we are on the right path to redefining the future of this industry."

This achievement solidifies Epique Realty's status as a nationally recognized market leader, providing its agents with enhanced credibility and a powerful competitive advantage.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is ?one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages, ranked among the top brokerages nationwide for agent count, transaction sides, and sales volume. Its revolutionary, agent-first model empowers ?over 4,000 agents in all 50 states with a comprehensive suite of free benefits, including award-winning AI technology and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the heart of its business, Epique is defining the future of real estate.BeEpique

Media Contact

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-debuts-on-t360-mega-1000-securing-top-tier-national-rankings-in-first-yea-1064137