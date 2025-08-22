Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN Name

DK0061274529 LED IBOND INTERNATIONAL

The company's observation status has been removed as the company has completed and registered the planned capital raise in order to meet all commitments and ensure the company's continued developments.

We refer to the company announcement from 20 August 2025.

