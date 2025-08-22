Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - PicWish, which has been steadily expanding its presence in the e-commerce visual solutions market, officially launched its revolutionary AI feature - AI Designer. The function provides online sellers with a highly efficient, low-cost product visual solution designed to increase image production efficiency.

In today's increasingly competitive e-commerce business, high-quality product photos are critical to attracting customers and increasing conversion rates. However, the traditional product photography procedure, which includes hiring models and photographers, renting venues, and post-production, is not only expensive but also time-consuming, making it difficult to respond quickly to market changes and test ad creatives at scale.

PicWish's AI Designer was created to solve this very problem - with just a few words, it can output a product image according to the user's needs, and won't ruin the product in the image, which completely transforms product image production.

Here are some use cases:

AI Virtual Try-on & Product Staging: Transform flat-lay fashion images into dynamic model photography without hiring models or renting studios. After entering one sentence and uploading the product image, users will get professional-looking on-model product shots. Users can ask AI to change the gesture of the model to better showcase fashion products.

AI Product Photo Generation: Users can easily replace or generate any desired background for their products. Whether it's a solid color or a lifestyle scene, AI Designer can generate it with one click, allowing the product to be displayed in the most suitable visual environment to maximize its appeal. Users can also mix the product with the backdrop image by uploading two photographs.

AI Color Change: AI designer enables businesses to instantly generate multiple color variants from a single product image, eliminating the need for additional inventory. Retailers can showcase their complete color range while maintaining consistent lighting, positioning, and model presentation across all variations - significantly reducing photography costs and accelerating time-to-market for new product lines.

Apart from these useful scenarios, PicWish AI designer supports continuous editing, which means users can iterate on previous results or upload existing images as references for further edition.

With AI Designer, merchants can generate hundreds of different product shots with various models and scenes in minutes, all for a fraction of the cost of a monthly subscription, achieving significant savings in both time and money.

"We've seen countless small and medium-sized e-commerce sellers struggle to compete due to the prohibitive costs of visual marketing," said Aaron, CEO of PicWish. "The mission of AI Designer is to democratize top-tier visual creation, enabling every seller, regardless of size, to easily create product images that rival those of major brands. This allows them to invest more resources into product development and customer service, fostering a truly level playing field."

PicWish integrates several industry-leading AI models, including Gemini 2.0, GPT Image-1, and Flux Kontext to its AI designer feature, which can deeply understand user prompts. This technical advantage ensures that the generated images meet commercial-grade standards in lighting, texture, detail, and overall realism, avoiding the distortion or stylistic limitations that can occur with single-model systems.

About PicWish

PicWish is a leading AI-powered photo editor dedicated to providing innovative and easy-to-use solutions for both individual and business clients. It provides features like background removal, photo enhancement, ID photo generator, AI product photography, product image collage, product photo retouch, AI designer, image translation, etc. PicWish has attracted over 10 million users, with more than 150,000 daily active users, making it a trusted visual content solution provider for millions of creators and businesses globally.

