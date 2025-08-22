Anzeige
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 21 August 2025 were:

1,404.56p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,471.03p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,429.68p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,496.15p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 35,000 Ordinary shares on 21st August 2025, the Company has 41,835,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 8,157,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


