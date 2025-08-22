Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Legend Power Systems Inc. (TSXV: LPS) (OTCQB: LPSIF) ("Legend Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, reports its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q3 F2025"). The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update to discuss its Q3 F2025 financial results today at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) (details below). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

Q3 F2025 Highlights

Revenue of $385 thousand versus $1 million in Q3 F2024

Net loss of $837 thousand versus a $482 thousand loss in Q3 F2024

Cash of $215 thousand, no debt, and $156 thousand in working capital at June 30, 2025

"The third quarter of 2025 reflected lower revenue due to deal timing, not demand, as our backlog is one of the strongest in the company's history and we expect a significant portion of these systems to be fulfilled this year," said Randy Buchamer, CEO of Legend Power Systems. "I recognize the fact that some initiatives have taken longer to land than we initially guided, but the reality is the groundwork is done, the relationships are built, and the deals are now in motion. We are sitting on multiple late-stage opportunities across commercial real estate, education, government, and military that, once closed, have the potential to meaningfully impact the Company. SmartGATE has gone from a proven technology to an essential piece of critical infrastructure, and our customers are seeing that in real-world performance. We are entering a period where momentum can compound quickly, and we fully expect to announce significant wins before year-end that validate Legend as a scaled, repeatable growth story."

Q3 F2025 Operational Highlights

Legend Power Systems is also in progress of obtaining a GSA Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS"). A GSA MAS contract is the U.S. government's preferred way to buy from trusted, pre-vetted vendors, making procurement faster, easier, and more compliant for both sides.

During the quarter, an existing customer placed a repeat order for eight additional SmartGATE systems, and the City of New York Public School System placed its first SmartGATE order, aligning with their building electrification and grid resilience strategy. We have also been engaged by several large international airports to help assess and find solutions to ongoing power challenges impacting overall airport operations.

Events Subsequent to Q3 F2025

The Company has received $213,638 of outstanding trades receivables and deposits from sales orders.

The Company extended the terms of 12,861,553 common share purchase warrants that were issued under the Company's private placement of units completed in two tranches on July 31, 2023 and August 22, 2023. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.25 and were set to expire on July 31, 2025 and August 22, 2025. The Company has received consent from TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of the warrants to July 31, 2026 and August 22, 2026.

Q3 F2025 Financial Highlights

Financial summary for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024





Three months ended June 30,

Nine months ended June 30,

(Cdn$, unless noted otherwise)

2025



2024



Change

2025



2024



Change

Revenue

385,354



1,042,412



(63)%

989,768



1,167,638



(15)%

Cost of sales

292,290



522,274



(44)%

770,413



611,845



26%

Gross margin1

93,064



520,138



(82)%

219,355



555,793



(61)%

Gross margin %1

24%



50%



(52)%

22%



48%



(54)%

Operating expenses

927,839



999,539



(7)%

3,018,537



3,037,366



(1)%

Net loss

(837,615 )

(482,386 )

74%

(2,810,359 )

(2,471,034 )

14%



1 Gross margin is based on a blend of both equipment and installation revenue.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was $385,354 compared with $1,042,412 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The higher revenue during Q3 of fiscal 2024 is primarily due to the fulfillment of additional SmartGATE units.

Gross margin in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $93,064, compared with $520,138 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease in gross margin dollars is mainly due to a decrease in the number SmartGATE units sold.

The Company's operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $927,839, compared with $999,539 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The primary cause for the decrease was primarily due to cost cutting measures taken in Q3 of fiscal 2025.

Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $837,615, compared with a net loss of $482,386 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Friday, August 22, 2025 TIME: 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) WEBINAR: Legend Power Q3 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Investor Webinar (via Zoom) REPLAY: Available at: https://legendpower.com

About Legend Power Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions. The SmartGATE active energy management system installs after the meter in line with your switchgear. Using our patented technology, we extract a percentage of the load, convert and analyze it, rebuild the waveform, and then inject it back into your system. This provides full voltage regulation (+/- 8%) to your exact specification, on each phase individually to address the main power attributes that impact system reliability, lifetime, and efficiency. All focused on reducing energy consumption while creating optimal power for optimal performance with a footprint designed for today's buildings.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263396

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems Inc.