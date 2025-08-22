Hyperscale Data Inc.: Hyperscale Data Reaffirms Full-Year 2025 Revenue Guidance of $125 Million to $135 Million Following Gresham Worldwide Plan Confirmation

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $125 million to $135 million.

The reaffirmation follows yesterday's announcement that Hyperscale Data's defense affiliate, Gresham Worldwide, Inc., received final court approval of its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization, clearing the path for emergence on October 1, 2025. Upon emergence, Gresham Worldwide is expected to reconsolidate as a subsidiary of Hyperscale Data and contribute approximately $40 million in annualized revenue.

In addition to the strength anticipated from Gresham Worldwide, Hyperscale Data continues to expect meaningful growth from its expanding high-margin software platforms, including blockchain infrastructure and tokenization solutions.

"We are reaffirming our revenue outlook for the year with confidence," said William B. Horne, CEO of Hyperscale Data. "The court's approval of Gresham Worldwide's reorganization plan provides additional visibility into the contribution we expect from this business beginning in the fourth quarter, while our software initiatives remain on track to drive scalable, recurring revenue. Although our growth initiatives planned for our Michigan data center are not expected to contribute significantly to revenue in 2025, we believe it represents a transformational growth opportunity for Hyperscale Data in the years ahead. These developments strengthen our conviction in meeting 2025 full-year revenue guidance and building long-term value for our stockholders."

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ("AI") ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the first quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company will be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in providing private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

