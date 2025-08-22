Grounded Lithium Corp.: Grounded Lithium Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results, Provides Corporate Update and Grant of Incentive Stock Options

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: GRD) (OTCQB: GRDAF) - Grounded Lithium Corp. ("GLC" or the "Company") announces our financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2025. Selected financial and operational information is set out below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's December 31, 2024 financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis, which are available for review at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.groundedlithium.com.

(CAD$, except per share amounts and common shares outstanding)























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2025 2024

2025 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS











Net comprehensive loss

103,370 241,823

72,978 749,430 Per share - basic and diluted

- -

- 0.01













Cash flow used in operating activities

45,658 93,410

2,595 505,166 Per share - basic and diluted

- -

- 0.01













Funds flow used in operations

71,330 108,213

11,144 575,853 Per share - basic and diluted

- -



0.01













Capital expenditures











Capital expenditures (*)

- -

- -800,000













Liquidity











Working capital surplus

94,710 208,583

94,710 208,583













Common shares outstanding











Weighted average - basic and diluted

79,660,227 78,279,227

79,019,321 77,702,758 Outstanding, end of period



























* Capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes the first cash payment from Denison Mines Limited which is recorded as a reduction of the Exploration & Evaluation asset balance.

Corporate Update

The Company continues to work with its partner, Denison Mines Ltd ("Denison"), as it progresses to develop and finalize a pre-feasibility study ("PFS") anticipated to be completed towards the end of 2025 or early 2026. The PFS will provide clear conclusions on the economics, viability and development path for the Company's flagship lithium from brine project, the Kindersley Lithium Project ("KLP").

The detailed depletion study of the Duperow/ Leduc reservoir and subsequent analysis of different well designs and configurations provide the current plan to drill wells with 2 parallel horizontal legs into the 2 best reservoir zones which maximizes brine drainage at minimal costs.

Extensive samples of brine collected from the re-entry of the KLP 4-15 well in late 2024 (refer to press release dated January 22, 2025) were shipped to several unique direct lithium extraction firms. Results from those assessments provide Stantec Inc, the PFS lead auditor, the opportunity to analyze which technology optimally extracts the lithium and maximize KLP's economics. Final decisions on design will ensue post conclusions from the PFS. Based on detailed work completed thus far, both sorption and ion-exchange lithium extraction methodologies have promise for the final design.

Grant of Incentive Compensation

In the continuing effort to reduce corporate expenditures, key personnel have decided to receive compensation in the form of equity incentives rather than solely cash compensation primarily received as contractors to the KLP. As such, the Company granted 2,110,900 stock options at an exercise price of $0.065 per share in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held June 18, 2025. The grant remains subject to final TSXV approval.

About Grounded Lithium Corp.

GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls approximately 1.0 million metric tonnes of Measured & Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent mineral resource and approximately 3.2 million metric tonnes of Inferred lithium carbonate equivalent resource over our focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan as per the Company's updated PEA. The updated PEA, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment Kindersley Lithium Project - Phase 1 Update" dated November 7, 2023 and effective as of June 30, 2023, reports a Phase 1 NPV 8 after-tax of US$1.0 billion with an after-tax IRR of 48.5%. GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton, P.Eng., Alexey Romanov, P. Geo., Meghan Klein, P. Eng., Dean Quirk, P.Eng., Jeffrey Weiss, P.Eng., Chad Hitchings., P.L. Eng., and Michael Munteanu, P.Eng., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The opinions, forecasts, projections and statements about future events of results, are forward looking information, forward-looking statements or financial outlooks (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by GLC that the Company believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Although GLC believes that the assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the internal rates of return and net present values of the KLP, activities funded by Denison to drive the KLP value and GLC's vision of becoming a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition.

Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: GLC's expectation that our operations will be in Western Canada, unexpected problems can arise due to technical difficulties and operational difficulties which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; geographic and weather conditions can impact production; the risk that current global economic and credit conditions may impact commodity prices and consumption more than GLC currently predicts; the failure to obtain financing on reasonable terms; volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company; the risk that unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the failure of drilling to result in commercial projects; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; and the other risk factors detailed from time to time in GLC's periodic reports. GLC's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

