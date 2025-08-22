Top Win International Ltd: Top Win International (Nasdaq: SORA) Officially Becomes AsiaStrategy, Now Accepting Bitcoin for Luxury Watches

Hong Kong, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Win International Limited (Nasdaq: SORA) has changed its corporate name to AsiaStrategy, effective on Nasdaq under the ticker SORA. The rebrand includes a new company logo to be announced, marking a new chapter in the company's growth and strategic direction.

In conjunction with the rebrand, AsiaStrategy has begun accepting Bitcoin as payment for its luxury watch business, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and the integration of digital assets in consumer transactions.

The official name change and Bitcoin adoption were implemented on Friday, August 22, 2025, signaling AsiaStrategy's evolution into a forward-looking, digitally-enabled luxury brand.

About AsiaStrategy

AsiaStrategy (formerly Top Win International Limited) (Nasdaq: SORA) is a premier Hong Kong-based company specializing in the trading, distribution, and retail of luxury watches from renowned international brands. Operating through its subsidiary, Top Win International Trading Limited, AsiaStrategy serves a global B2B network of distributors, independent dealers, and retail sellers. Headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, and incorporated in 2001, Top Win International Trading Limited strives to deliver excellence in the luxury timepiece market. Commencing in May 2025, AsiaStrategy has ventured into the Web3 ecosystem and digital assets will be an additional focus of its future business direction.

