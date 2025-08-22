Lithium ion battery maker Energy Renaissance has gone into administration in Australia after a key investor pulled out of a planned funding round, leaving the company in a cash crisis. From pv magazine Australia Australian lithium ion battery producer Energy Renaissance has gone into liquidation, just months after celebrating a decade in business. The company, which makes high energy density, air-cooled lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems, also recently launched a new cyber-secure battery designed by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...