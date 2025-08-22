China's installed energy storage capacity reached 164 GW by June 2025, according to the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA). More than 100 GW came from new energy storage excluding pumped hydro, driven by accelerating deployments and market shifts. From ESS News China's new energy storage market reached a milestone in the first half of 2025, according to a new report by CNESA, released earlier this week at the Western Energy Storage Forum in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. CNESA said China's total energy storage fleet stood at 164. 3 GW at end-June, up 59% year on year, while cumulative new-energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...