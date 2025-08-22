Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Provides Audit Update and Operating Readiness Plan

Company nears completion of two-year audit with new PCAOB-registered auditor; recommits to full reporting and outlines go-to-market plans for InTheZone Labs and pending collaborations

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Nitches, Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH). ("Nitches" or the "Company") today provided an update on its financial reporting status and operating plans. The Company confirmed it has transitioned to a new PCAOB-registered auditing firm and is nearing completion of the two-year audit required to return to current, fully reporting status. While the process has taken longer than anticipated, management emphasized that completing a rigorous audit is foundational to the Company's next phase of growth.

"The audit has taken longer than any of us planned. We chose the harder path on purpose," said John Morgan, CEO of Nitches. "Becoming current with our filings and regaining fully reporting status isn't a headline for us-it's the operating system we owe our shareholders and partners. Based on ongoing conversations with our auditors and accountants, we believe we are approaching completion. The minute the audit is finalized, we intend to file promptly and move into a steady cadence of transparent updates."

Despite the extended audit timeline, Nitches has remained operational, advancing initiatives it withheld from broad market launch until current status is restored. The Company has been structuring new opportunities, subsidiaries, and ventures designed to fit a disciplined, compliance-first operating model. This includes preparation for expanded activity at InTheZone Labs, the Company's nutraceutical and human-performance platform.

"Our message to customers, distributors, and prospective strategic partners-ranging from specialty labs to international conglomerates-is simple: this diligence is by design," added John Morgan, CEO of Nitches. "We've invested countless hours with the auditors so that when we scale, we do it on a clean, auditable foundation."

Operating Readiness Highlights

Audit & Reporting: Transitioned to a new PCAOB-registered auditor; two-year audit in late stages. Upon completion, the Company will immediately move to current reporting and establish a standing quarterly update schedule.

InTheZone Labs: Finalizing near-term product and protocol releases in brain health, recovery, and wellness; preparing distributor/affiliate onboarding and compliant marketing assets.

Partnership Pipeline: Positive feedback from prospective partners, including lab-based collaborators. The Company expects to announce additional corporate collaborations following audit completion.

Go-to-Market Discipline: Milestone-gated spending, quality and regulatory controls, and a measured PR/IR cadence designed for credibility with long-term investors.

What to Expect Next (Post-Audit)

Filing of required reports to return to current, fully reporting status. A detailed Operating Update outlining near-term product launches, commercialization milestones, and subsidiary strategy. Initial announcements tied to InTheZone Labs distribution and select corporate collaborations, accompanied by clear timelines and compliance disclosures.

Collaboration & Distribution Inquiries

Companies interested in nutraceutical collaboration, distribution, affiliate partnerships, or product marketing with InTheZone Labs are invited to contact: info@Nitchescorp.com.

About Nitches

Nitches, Inc. is a compliance-driven platform focused on human performance and wellness. The Company develops, partners, and distributes science-forward nutraceutical products through InTheZone Labs and related subsidiaries, operating with rigorous quality controls and transparent reporting.

