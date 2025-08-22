Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 15:00 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Consumer Business Group: HUAWEI AppGallery Invites You to Dive into Award-Winning Tree of Savior: NEO - Live Demos & Exclusive Events Await at Gamescom 2025

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all adventurers! Neocraft's Tree of Savior: NEO has conquered the 2025 Mobile Gamer Awards, clinching the Best Trending AppGallery Game Award with its pulse-pounding gameplay and global fan frenzy. On HUAWEI AppGallery, Tree of Savior: NEO is pushing mobile MMORPGs to new heights, and Gamescom 2025 is your chance to dive in!

Best Trending AppGallery Game: Tree of Savior: NEO

Tree of Savior: NEO revives the legendary Tree of Savior saga with vibrant visuals and dynamic mechanics, immersing you in a living world of ancient trees. Choose from five divine classes-Guard, Mage, Healer, Gunslinger, or Hunter-to stun foes with Shield Bash, strike with Stealth Ambush, or command Cat Spirits. Conquer 50+ bosses in 150+ dungeons, join PvE raids, lead guild wars, or craft buffs in your cottage, thriving with a vibrant community.

Available on HUAWEI AppGallery, Tree of Savior: NEO amplifies the thrill with special events like double XP weekends and rare loot drops, tailored for its devoted community. Blast foes with a Gunslinger's rapid-fire shots or heal with a Healer's Mass Heal, enjoying seamless gameplay and rewards. The Best Trending Game Award highlights its success, driven by precise manual combat, auto-battle, and player updates.

Dive into the Tree of Savior: NEO Live at Gamescom 2025
Get ready for an exciting adventure at HUAWEI AppGallery's Hall 9, Booth A.040 in Cologne, Germany, where Tree of Savior: NEO comes alive with sprawling fantasy realms and adrenaline-charged battles before the next blockbuster update. The booth offers a thrilling gaming experience featuring gameplay demos, epic cosplay with unique merchandise, and high-stakes tournaments, enhanced by the presence of Hyoga.x, our Master of Ceremonies. Known for his dynamic presence and creative energy, Hyoga.x captivates a strong following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram with engaging content and charismatic storytelling.

HUAWEI AppGallery: A Rising Hub for Gamers
Alongside Tree of Savior: NEO's victory, HUAWEI AppGallery is nominated for Best App Store at the Mobile Gamer Awards for the third consecutive year. With a curated lineup of top-tier games and a player-first ethos, AppGallery is a global powerhouse. As the final results loom, AppGallery remains a prominent force in mobile gaming innovation, building on its strong reputation and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.

Seize Your Quest Now
Don't miss your shot to experience the excitement at Hall 9, Booth A.040 during Gamescom 2025. Connect with fellow gamers, explore innovative features, and celebrate the future of mobile gaming! Pre-register on HUAWEI AppGallery to unlock exclusive rewards and early access to new content. Follow AppGallery for updates on its Best Gaming Platform nomination and highlights from the Mobile Gamer Awards, plus insights into the latest booth activities!

About HUAWEI AppGallery
AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices, boasting a collection of 18 app categories featuring premium content curated globally. As one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across categories including navigation and transport, news, social media, finance, entertainment, and others.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2756147/Huawei_NEO_Game.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-appgallery-invites-you-to-dive-into-award-winning-tree-of-savior-neo--live-demos--exclusive-events-await-at-gamescom-2025-302536691.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.