ACCESS Newswire
22.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Named Gold Winner in Prestigious dotCOMM Awards for Ecommerce Excellence

Industry-leading ecommerce platform Sellvia earns top honors for innovation, usability, and outstanding digital customer experience.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Sellvia, a leading ecommerce solutions provider, has been awarded the Gold Winner title in the Best Ecommerce Platform / Ecommerce Ecosystem category at the 2025 dotCOMM Awards. This accolade recognizes the company's ongoing commitment to delivering powerful, user-friendly, and conversion-focused online store technology for entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes.

About the dotCOMM Awards

The dotCOMM Awards honor excellence in digital communication, recognizing outstanding achievements in web design, social media, content strategy, and digital marketing. This year's competition saw nearly 2,500 entries from the United States, Canada, and 16 other countries. Winners are selected based on creativity, technical execution, and measurable impact.

About the entry

The Best Ecommerce Platform award is presented to solutions that demonstrate superior functionality, design, user experience, and business results. Sellvia earned Gold for its all-in-one platform, which enables users to quickly launch fully equipped online stores with built-in product catalogs, high-converting templates, and integrated marketing tools - all available at no initial cost. The platform is designed to be accessible to users regardless of their technical skill level or budget.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Ilya Dolgikh, CEO and Co-founder of Sellvia. "Our mission has always been to make ecommerce accessible to everyone. This award reflects the dedication of our team to empower solopreneurs with the tools they need to succeed - easily and affordably."

Sellvia continues to offer a free ecommerce store setup, allowing new users to launch and begin selling without upfront investment. The platform is ideal for startups, side hustles, and established brands looking to expand their digital presence.

To learn more or launch a free store, visit Sellvia's website.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert marketing support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com.

Contact Information

Polina Beletskaya
Marketing Director
polina.beletskaya@sellvia.com

.

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sellvia-named-gold-winner-in-prestigious-dotcomm-awards-for-ecom-1063198

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
