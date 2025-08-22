Anzeige
Freitag, 22.08.2025
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
WKN: 875207 | ISIN: US8358981079
Aloha Sotheby's International Realty: A Living Landmark: The Kaua?i Inn, the Island's First Hotel, Seeks Its Next Steward

A Rare Opportunity to Own a Piece of Hawai?i's Living History

LIHUE, HAWAII / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / The Kaua?iInn, the island's first hotel, is officially on the market, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a cornerstone of Kaua?i's history. First opened in 1890 by entrepreneur Charles W. Spitz as The Fairfax, The Kaua?i Inn has welcomed guests for more than 130 years, earning distinction as one of Hawai?i's most historic hospitality properties.

The Kaua'i Inn - The Island's First Hotel

The Kaua'i Inn - The Island's First Hotel
Set against the backdrop of Ha'upu Mountain, The Kaua?i Inn's poolside courtyard glows at twilight - where tropical charm, swaying palms and historic hospitality meet in the heart of Lihu'e.

Found at the base of Ha'upu Mountain with views toward Nawiliwili Harbor, the inn sits on just under three acres of tropically landscaped grounds in Lihu'e. The 48-room boutique property combines historic charm with modern convenience, and its prime location offers easy access to Kalapaki Beach, shopping, dining and the Lihu'e Airport.

A Legacy Rooted in Kaua?i's Past

When The Kaua?i Inn first opened, visitors arrived by steamship and stayed overnight before venturing to sugar plantations or exploring the island's rugged beauty. Over the decades, the property evolved through the plantation era, the rise of air travel, and the modern tourism boom - all while retaining the warm hospitality that defined its earliest days.

The hotel has also played host to notable figures over the years, including John Wayne and other Hollywood stars filming on location on Kaua?i, business leaders and dignitaries seeking the tranquility of the Garden Isle.

A Rare Investment Opportunity

With tourism on Kaua?i consistently ranking among the strongest in Hawai?i, the sale of The Kaua?i Inn represents a unique opportunity for investors, hoteliers or visionary developers to carry forward a legacy brand with deep cultural and historical roots.

"This is more than just a real estate investment - it's the chance to steward a living piece of Kaua?i's story," said Chadd White at Aloha Sotheby's International Realty. "Properties with this level of heritage and authenticity simply can't be replicated."

Property Highlights

  • Established in 1890 - Kaua?i's First Hotel

  • 48 Guest Rooms With Lanais and Mountain/Harbor Views

  • Detached Manager's Cottage With 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms

  • On-Site Housekeeping and Laundry Facilities

  • Hospitality Check-In & Reception Hub

  • Just Under 3 Acres of Lush, Landscaped Grounds in Lihu'e

  • Proximity to Kalapaki Beach, Nawiliwili Harbor, Shopping, Dining and the Lihu'e Airport

  • Singular in Its Legacy, Carrying Profound Historical and Cultural Significance

Availability

The Kaua?i Inn is now available for purchase. Private showings and detailed financial information are available upon request. Visit www.AlohaKauaiInn.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Chadd White
Realtor (B) - RB-21864
chadd.white@alohasir.com

Kim McLaughlin
Realtor (S) - RS-77917
kim@islandsothebysrealty.com

.

SOURCE: Aloha Sotheby's International Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/a-living-landmark-the-kaua%ca%bbi-inn-the-islands-first-hotel-seeks-its-next-steward-1063657

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
