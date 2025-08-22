Zander Insurance Named a Big "I" Best Practices Agency

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Zander Insurance, a national independent insurance brokerage headquartered in Nashville, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Best Practices Agency by Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (Big "I"), based on research conducted by Reagan Consulting. This prestigious distinction is awarded annually to top-performing agencies nationwide that demonstrate superior operational excellence and sustained growth.

"This recognition reflects the commitment, talent, and passion of our entire team," said Jeffrey Zander, CEO of Zander Insurance. "For nearly than 100 years, Zander has worked to deliver best-in-class insurance solutions with the highest level of integrity. Being named a Best Practices Agency affirms that our business performance matches the same high standards we set for client service."

Zander Insurance's inclusion in the Best Practices program underscores the agency's continued investment in technology, talent, and client relationships. Founded in 1927, Zander has grown to be one of the largest and most respected agencies in the country, offering lines of insurance to clients nationwide - including life, home, auto, business, employee benefits and identity theft protection products.

About Zander Insurance

Zander Insurance is a fourth-generation, family-and-employee-owned independent insurance brokerage headquartered in Nashville, TN. For nearly a century, Zander has delivered innovative, affordable insurance solutions backed by exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.zanderins.com.

About Reagan Best Practices

The Best Practices Study, conducted annually by Reagan Consulting in partnership with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (Big "I"), recognizes the top-performing insurance agencies in the U.S. Selected firms are evaluated against rigorous financial and operational benchmarks that set the standard for excellence in the industry.

Contact Information

Rebecca Jobe

VP, Relationship Management

rjobe@zanderins.com

(615) 651-7893

