RedChip Companies, Inc.: Nova Minerals Feature to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / RedChip Companies will feature Nova Minerals Limited ("Nova" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NVA)(ASX:NVA)(FRA:QM3) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, August 23, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the feature in its entirety at: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nva_access

In this special episode of Small Stocks Big Money, Christopher Gerteisen, CEO of Nova Minerals, provides an exclusive on-site overview of the Company's flagship Estelle Gold and Antimony Project in Alaska. The feature includes drone flyovers across the 35 km mineralized corridor, showcasing multiple advanced prospects and resource areas, along with management commentary on Nova's strategy to advance its growing 5.2-million-ounce gold resource and capitalize on its high-grade antimony opportunity. This unique footage offers investors an inside look at the scale, geology, and development potential of Estelle, highlighting why Nova is well-positioned to deliver long-term value in a Tier-1 jurisdiction.

NVA is a client of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Nova Gold and Paulson Advisors Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website. www.novaminerals.com.au

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

