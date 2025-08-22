Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - SURENANO SCIENCE LTD. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) (the "Company" or "SureNano") announces its intention to complete a recapitalization consisting of a debt settlement with an insider for $85,000 ("Debt Settlement") and a private placement for proceeds of up to $215,000 (the "Private Placement"). Up to 3,000,000 Private Placement and Debt Settlement shares in total be issued at a price of $0.10 per share subject to CSE approval.

The Company intends to use the cash proceeds for operating expenses, including legal and audit fees and general working capital. All securities issued in the private placement will be subject to a four month and a day hold period.

The Company also announces that it held its annual general and special meeting (the "AGSM") held on August 8, 2025. A total of 10 shareholders voted, in person or by proxy, representing a total of 15,083,100 common shares and 70.29% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

All of the voting shareholders unanimously elected each of the four directors standing for election. The voting shareholders unanimously appointed Buckley Dodds CPA as the auditors for the Company and approved the omnibus long-term incentive plan of the Company.

The Debt Settlement is with a related party, director Charles Malette, but is exempt from valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under NI 61-101 on account of being an amount less than 25% of capitalization. On completion of the Debt Settlement Mr. Malette will own 8,521,600 shares of the Company (34.8% of common shares then issued). The private Placement is to arms-length investors.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263465

SOURCE: SureNano Science Ltd.