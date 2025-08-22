Completely new model debuts Zone Wash Spray Arm technology, designed to blast challenging dishes and pots clean with three times more waterpower*

AutoAir® drying automatically releases the door to release moisture, while PrecisionWash®, a standard third rack, stainless-steel tub, InfoLight® ground display, quiet 44 dBA performance and Home Connect® smart home connectivity deliver premium features with attractive pricing

The launch of the 500 Series brings innovation and premium technology to the middle of the product lineup, rounding out a full portfolio of effective washing and drying solutions

Bosch Home Appliances, the award-winning global brand celebrated for precision engineering, has unveiled its all-new 500 Series dishwasher product line debuting premium technology, including the Zone Wash Spray Arm.

The all-new Bosch 500 Series dishwasher is shown with a partially open door and features clean dishes on the upper rack.

"We're thrilled to launch the all-new 500 Series, building upon Bosch's legacy and reputation as the No. 1 dishwasher brand worldwide," said Taner Torunoglu, Head of Dish Care at BSH Region North America. "Synonymous with premium, reliable cleaning and drying, the Bosch brand is bringing fresh innovation to the middle of the dish care category. The introduction of new Zone Wash Spray Arm technology will allow users to blast away the toughest food challenges with three-times more waterpower*, while other premium features like a stainless-steel tub, AutoAir® open door drying, InfoLight®, our signature quiet operation and smart home connectivity through our Home Connect® app deliver top-of-line experiences."

The new launch is reflective of the Bosch brand now positioning its dish care product strategy to bring fresh innovation to additional price points.

Wash LikeABosch:

Zone Wash takes the brand's new Deep Clean cycle to the next level delivering an intense water blast across a focused area in the lower rack to break down stubborn or burnt-on food residue.

takes the brand's new cycle to the next level delivering an intense water blast across a focused area in the lower rack to break down stubborn or burnt-on food residue. PrecisionWash® leverages intelligent sensors to monitor wash water and automatically adjust cycles to ensure a smarter clean.

leverages intelligent sensors to monitor wash water and automatically adjust cycles to ensure a smarter clean. Deep Clean is the first wash cycle available on the top control panel. The combination of Zone Wash, PrecisionWash® and Deep Clean enables effortless, intensive cleaning every time.

is the first wash cycle available on the top control panel. The combination of Zone Wash, PrecisionWash® and Deep Clean enables effortless, intensive cleaning every time. AutoAir® automatically opens the door at the end of the drying cycle, allowing moisture to escape and fresh air to circulate for 40% drier dishes**.

automatically opens the door at the end of the drying cycle, allowing moisture to escape and fresh air to circulate for 40% drier dishes**. Ample Loading Features: The third rack provides additional space for loading cutlery and serving utensils. RackMatic® easily adjusts the middle rack to nine separate rack positions to accommodate tall items on both the lower and middle racks. EasyGlide delivers a smooth glide, even with fully loaded racks. FlexSpace tines offer more ways to store items of different sizes and shapes.

The third rack provides additional space for loading cutlery and serving utensils. RackMatic® easily adjusts the middle rack to nine separate rack positions to accommodate tall items on both the lower and middle racks. EasyGlide delivers a smooth glide, even with fully loaded racks. FlexSpace tines offer more ways to store items of different sizes and shapes. Quiet Operation: At just 44 dBA, the 500 Series reinforces Bosch's legacy of creating some of the quietest operating dishwashers in the world.

At just 44 dBA, the 500 Series reinforces Bosch's legacy of creating some of the quietest operating dishwashers in the world. Quality and Efficiency: Premium quality meets mid-range pricing with a stainless-steel tub and anti-fingerprint stainless steel on the outside. Efficiency is a given, with ENERGY STAR® certification.

Premium quality meets mid-range pricing with a stainless-steel tub and anti-fingerprint stainless steel on the outside. Efficiency is a given, with ENERGY STAR® certification. The Little Details: Premium performance is accentuated by a 24/7 AquaStop® feature to prevent leaks, an InfoLight® that projects dishwasher status onto the ground and other compelling details that deliver legendary Bosch experiences.

For more information on the new 500 Series and other dish care products, please visit: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/products/dishwashers.

* In lower rack Zone Wash area vs. Bosch dishwasher without Zone Wash Spray Arm.

** Based on average drying performance of Bosch Dishwashers with AutoAir® after seven hours as compared to Bosch Dishwashers with PureDry®.

About Bosch Home Appliances

With a focus on creating products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide and globally for raising the standards in precision engineering, quietness, efficiency and design. The company has been selling high-quality, premium appliances in the United States since 1991, frequently receiving top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch Home Appliances is part of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group (a Bosch Group company), a global leader in the home appliance industry. With its North American headquarters in Irvine, California, the company operates manufacturing facilities in multiple locations across the continent. To learn more: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/

