Freitag, 22.08.2025
PR Newswire
22.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
Teamworks Partners with ESPN for College Football

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamworks, the Operating System for Sports powering more than 6,500 elite sports teams globally, today announced a strategic partnership with ESPN to provide the network's research team with access to its Coaching and Scouting platform. The collaboration will enhance ESPN's college football coverage by delivering cutting-edge data, with the potential for implementation across ESPN's platforms throughout the season.

Teamworks Raises $235M at $1B+ Valuation to Accelerate AI-Powered Innovation

The partnership centers on ESPN's use of Teamworks Coaching and Scouting technology, formerly Telemetry Sports, which combines computer vision, player tracking analytics, and machine learning to transform how elite sports organizations evaluate player performance and prepare for competition.

"Our platform was built with a deep understanding of how coaches and personnel executives evaluate talent and prepare for competition," said Jeremy Hochstedler, Founder of Telemetry Sports and GM of Coaching at Teamworks. "ESPN's research team will now have the same strategic insights that help elite programs make critical decisions about player evaluation and game planning."

ESPN's research team will have access to Teamworks Coaching and Scouting platform's comprehensive suite of analytical tools, including:

  • Advanced Player Tracking: Real-time and historical performance metrics that provide deeper context for player evaluation and game analysis
  • Game Planning Analytics: Strategic analysis tools that reveal key tactical patterns and identify trends
  • Predictive Intelligence: Machine learning and AI-powered insights that identify optimal match-ups and provide decision-making recommendations

Teamworks acquired Telemetry Sports as part of its strategic entry into the coaching space, marking a significant expansion of the company's technology, data, and analytics expertise. The acquisition brought together Teamworks' comprehensive sports operations platform-which powers 100% of NFL teams and 99% of Division I institutions-with Telemetry's specialized coaching and scouting technology to create an integrated solution for elite sports organizations.

The partnership launches in time for the upcoming college football season. For more information please visit https://teamworks.com/blog/espn-partnership.

About Teamworks

Teamworks is the leading operating system for high performance, powering more than 7,000 sports teams and military organizations around the globe. Its suite of best-in-class products drives winning by enabling data-driven talent acquisition, seamless operations excellence, holistic performance development and game preparation. Founded in 2004, Teamworks has strategically broadened its platform through acquisitions including INFLCR, ARMS Software, Smartabase, Zelus Analytics, and Telemetry Sports, giving modern high-performance environments the unified tools they need to succeed.

In 2025, Teamworks closed a $235 million Series F funding round that values the company at more than $1 billion and continues to grow its global presence as a trusted market leader, with employees across 11 countries. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Teamworks remains at the forefront of innovation in sports and human performance technology. Visit teamworks.com to learn more.

About ESPN

ESPN, Inc., is the world's leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment company featuring the broadest portfolio of multimedia sports assets with over 50 business entities. Headquartered in Bristol, Conn., ESPN is 80% owned by ABC, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, and 20% by Hearst.

