AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says higher average temperatures across major European electricity markets last week drove up power demand and prices. France and Germany, meanwhile, set new records for solar energy produced during a single day in August. The weekly average electricity price rose across the main European electricity markets during the second week of August, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy noted average price increases across the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish electricity markets compared ...

