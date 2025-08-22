The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

LEI:549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 21 August 2025 was 977.83p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

22 August 2025