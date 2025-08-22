The Rise of the Empowered Jewelry Shopper: Ritani's Data Reveals New Buying Behaviors

Based on a review of over 100,000 customer orders and consultations, Ritani has identified a sharp rise in self-purchasing, price-savvy behaviors, and non-traditional buying patterns-reshaping the diamond and fine jewelry landscape.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Jewelry shoppers in 2025 are more informed, independent, and intentional than ever before-according to new data released by Ritani, the online fine jeweler known for transparent diamond pricing and made-to-order craftsmanship.

Gold Jewelry Self Purchase

Key Findings:

38% of diamond jewelry orders in 2024 were self-purchases, up from 24% in 2021

23% of engagement ring buyers were women purchasing their own or a shared ring

60% of customers used live chat or virtual gemologist consultations before purchase

Average spend on natural diamonds rose 12% YoY-despite lower market prices-driven by upgrades in cut and size

"The new jewelry customer isn't waiting for someone to buy it for them. They're buying for themselves-and they know exactly what they want," said Marisa de la Torre, Director of eCommerce at Ritani. "They're asking detailed questions about sourcing, cut, craftsmanship, and long-term value. This is a much more empowered consumer."

These shifts also reflect a changing cultural conversation around gifting, engagement, and personal milestones. Ritani's custom jewelry requests show a spike in engravings, symbolism, and "non-occasion" purchases, especially among female shoppers in the 30-45 age range.

"Jewelry is no longer reserved for anniversaries or holidays. It's becoming a form of self-expression," added de la Torre. "People are investing in pieces that tell their own story-not just commemorate someone else's."

Ritani's website supports this shift with:

Real-time pricing breakdowns on every diamond

Thousands of customizable ring styles

Lab and natural diamond options, side-by-side

In-house gemologist support 7 days a week

Ritani's jewelry assortment ranges from trendy brands like Ana Luisa and Ettika, to diamond jewelry staples like tennis bracelets and eternity rings.

