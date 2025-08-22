Anzeige
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
22.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
The Rise of the Empowered Jewelry Shopper: Ritani's Data Reveals New Buying Behaviors

Based on a review of over 100,000 customer orders and consultations, Ritani has identified a sharp rise in self-purchasing, price-savvy behaviors, and non-traditional buying patterns-reshaping the diamond and fine jewelry landscape.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Jewelry shoppers in 2025 are more informed, independent, and intentional than ever before-according to new data released by Ritani, the online fine jeweler known for transparent diamond pricing and made-to-order craftsmanship.

Gold Jewelry Self Purchase

Gold Jewelry Self Purchase
Gold Jewelry Self Purchase

Key Findings:

  • 38% of diamond jewelry orders in 2024 were self-purchases, up from 24% in 2021

  • 23% of engagement ring buyers were women purchasing their own or a shared ring

  • 60% of customers used live chat or virtual gemologist consultations before purchase

  • Average spend on natural diamonds rose 12% YoY-despite lower market prices-driven by upgrades in cut and size

"The new jewelry customer isn't waiting for someone to buy it for them. They're buying for themselves-and they know exactly what they want," said Marisa de la Torre, Director of eCommerce at Ritani. "They're asking detailed questions about sourcing, cut, craftsmanship, and long-term value. This is a much more empowered consumer."

These shifts also reflect a changing cultural conversation around gifting, engagement, and personal milestones. Ritani's custom jewelry requests show a spike in engravings, symbolism, and "non-occasion" purchases, especially among female shoppers in the 30-45 age range.

"Jewelry is no longer reserved for anniversaries or holidays. It's becoming a form of self-expression," added de la Torre. "People are investing in pieces that tell their own story-not just commemorate someone else's."

Ritani's website supports this shift with:

  • Real-time pricing breakdowns on every diamond

  • Thousands of customizable ring styles

  • Lab and natural diamond options, side-by-side

  • In-house gemologist support 7 days a week

Ritani's jewelry assortment ranges from trendy brands like Ana Luisa and Ettika, to diamond jewelry staples like tennis bracelets and eternity rings.

Contact Information

Marisa Delatorre
Senior Director of Communications
marisad@ritani.com
(888) 974-8264

SOURCE: Ritani



