BR Williams Trucking: BRW Promotes Craig Burgess to EVP of Operations

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / BRW [( BRWnow.com )] is proud to announce the promotion of Craig Burgess to Executive Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. In this new role, Burgess will oversee BRW's operational infrastructure, including transportation, logistics, warehousing, fleet maintenance, and driver recruitment. The promotion reflects Burgess's decades-long dedication to BRW and the company's continued expansion as a leader in integrated supply chain solutions.

BRW Promotes Craig Burgess to EVP of Operations



Burgess began his career at BRW in 1993, shortly after earning his degree in Supply Chain Management from Auburn University. Over the past three decades, he has held key leadership positions, including Fleet Manager, Vice President of Operations, and Senior Vice President of Transportation. A champion of servant leadership, Burgess is known for his people-first approach, commitment to team development, and relentless pursuit of operational excellence.

"Craig's proven track record, dedication to our mission, and his ability to inspire teams make him an exceptional leader," said Tim Comstock, President of BRW. "We are honored to have him guiding our operations as we continue to grow and serve our customers, our teams, and our communities. He is Integrity in Motion."

A recognized figure in the transportation and logistics industry, Burgess was named Fleet Manager of the Yearby the Alabama Trucking Association and actively serves on multiple boards, including:

The Workforce Development Board for Northeast Alabama

Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce

East AlabamaWorks

Alabama Trucking Association

About BRW

Based in Eastaboga, Alabama, BRW is a full-service supply chain partner offering nationwide solutions in trucking, logistics, warehousing, and fulfillment. The company operates across Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Florida, employs over 300 team members, and manages a fleet of more than 175 tractors and 700+ trailers, along with 1.7 million+ square feet of warehouse space.

BRW's operations are ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certified, underscoring its commitment to integrity, innovation, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.BRWnow.com

Contact Information

Misty Skinner

VP of Marketing, PR, & Company Culture

misty.skinner@brwnow.com

256-831-558





SOURCE: BR Williams Trucking

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/brw-promotes-craig-burgess-to-evp-of-operations-1064010