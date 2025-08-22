Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fenixlight Limited: 22 Elite Runners Join Fenix Team for UTMB 2025 in Chamonix

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / The countdown to UTMB, TDS, and CCC has begun, and Fenix is proud to announce that 22 elite trail runners, including Daniel Jones and Ludovic Pommeret, will join Fenix Team in lighting up Chamonix.

Fenix Team for UTMB 2025 in Chamonix

Fenix Team for UTMB 2025 in Chamonix
22 Elite Runners Join Fenix Team for UTMB 2025 in Chamonix

As a global leader in professional portable lighting, Fenix has become a trusted name among trail runners with advanced headlamps such as the HM65R-T V2.0 and HL18R-T V2.0, both praised for their reliability and performance. Fenix has been a dedicated supporter of the trail running community. Since 2017, Fenix has been sponsoring the world-renowned Western States Endurance Run 100 Mile for eight consecutive years. As well as a partner of the Legend ultra-long distance event Swiss Peaks, Fenix also actively collaborate with athletes to appear in well-known events such as Val d'Aran By UTMB, Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, etc.

In 2025, rising star Daniel Jones, officially signed with Fenix. "Knowing I've got a light I can rely on gives me the confidence to push harder and go further. And that is exactly what I need out there!" said Daniel. He placed 4th at CCC last year, this year, he sets his sights on UTMB with Fenix by his side.

The 2016 UTMB champion, 2022 TDS champion, UTMB Legends, Ludovic Pommeret, continues to inspire the sport with his perseverance and passion. In 2024, Pommeret claimed victory at the Hardrock 100, breaking the course record. A long-time Fenix partner, Ludovic relies on Fenix lighting to illuminate his races-while his spirit continues to inspire Fenix. Next week, Fenix will also light for Ludovic on UTMB!

Fenix will also be cheering on runners from the UTMB Village in Chamonix. Welcome to visit our booth #20 on Zone Mont-Blanc to experience the full line of Fenix trail running headlamps and join fun on-site activities.

Lighting for extremes, Fenix stands ready to power every step on the world's toughest trails.

Contact Information

Joseph He
Marketing Specialist
marketing2@fenixlight.com
+86 15813122868

.

SOURCE: Fenixlight Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/22-elite-runners-join-fenix-team-for-utmb-2025-in-chamonix-1064134

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.