Fenixlight Limited: 22 Elite Runners Join Fenix Team for UTMB 2025 in Chamonix

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / The countdown to UTMB, TDS, and CCC has begun, and Fenix is proud to announce that 22 elite trail runners, including Daniel Jones and Ludovic Pommeret, will join Fenix Team in lighting up Chamonix.

22 Elite Runners Join Fenix Team for UTMB 2025 in Chamonix

As a global leader in professional portable lighting, Fenix has become a trusted name among trail runners with advanced headlamps such as the HM65R-T V2.0 and HL18R-T V2.0, both praised for their reliability and performance. Fenix has been a dedicated supporter of the trail running community. Since 2017, Fenix has been sponsoring the world-renowned Western States Endurance Run 100 Mile for eight consecutive years. As well as a partner of the Legend ultra-long distance event Swiss Peaks, Fenix also actively collaborate with athletes to appear in well-known events such as Val d'Aran By UTMB, Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB, etc.

In 2025, rising star Daniel Jones, officially signed with Fenix. "Knowing I've got a light I can rely on gives me the confidence to push harder and go further. And that is exactly what I need out there!" said Daniel. He placed 4th at CCC last year, this year, he sets his sights on UTMB with Fenix by his side.

The 2016 UTMB champion, 2022 TDS champion, UTMB Legends, Ludovic Pommeret, continues to inspire the sport with his perseverance and passion. In 2024, Pommeret claimed victory at the Hardrock 100, breaking the course record. A long-time Fenix partner, Ludovic relies on Fenix lighting to illuminate his races-while his spirit continues to inspire Fenix. Next week, Fenix will also light for Ludovic on UTMB!

Fenix will also be cheering on runners from the UTMB Village in Chamonix. Welcome to visit our booth #20 on Zone Mont-Blanc to experience the full line of Fenix trail running headlamps and join fun on-site activities.

Lighting for extremes, Fenix stands ready to power every step on the world's toughest trails.

