Precision Aquaculture Market worth $1,434.5 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision aquaculture market is projected to grow from USD 847.9 million in 2025 to USD 1,434.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rising need for real-time monitoring and automation is driving the use of hardware-based control systems in precision aquaculture. As operations become more intensive and environmentally sensitive, continuous tracking of key water quality parameters is essential for fish health and growth optimization. Systems such as PLCs, RTUs, and sensor-integrated panels enable automated regulation of feeding, oxygenation, and water flow, reducing manual effort, minimizing errors, and ensuring consistent performance. This automation leads to better efficiency, lower mortality, and higher yields, making hardware control systems crucial for modern aquaculture farms.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 847.9 million Estimated Value by 2030 $ 1,434.5 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By offering, system type, application, farm type, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Fragmented information systems are hindering seamless data integration in aquaculture Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for smart technologies in land-based recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for sustainable seafood production

The sensor hardware type is projected to account for a significant share of the precision aquaculture market in 2024.

The need for efficient feed and resource management has emerged as a major driver behind the widespread adoption of sensor-based hardware in precision aquaculture, contributing significantly to its dominant market share in 2024. Feed is the single largest recurring cost in aquaculture, often accounting for more than 50% of total operational expenses. Inefficient feeding practices not only escalate costs but also lead to overfeeding, water pollution, and compromised fish health. Sensors that detect uneaten feed particles, track fish movement, and assess key water quality parameters such as dissolved oxygen and ammonia levels during feeding enable farmers to adjust feed quantities and timing in real time. These capabilities help optimize feed conversion ratios (FCR), reduce feed waste, and ensure that nutrients are efficiently utilized by the fish. Additionally, minimizing excess feed reduces the nutrient load in the water, thereby lowering the risk of eutrophication and the need for frequent water exchanges. As environmental regulations tighten and profitability pressures increase, the adoption of intelligent sensor systems for feed and resource optimization has become essential.

The yield analysis & measurement application is set to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Yield analysis & measurement application is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the precision aquaculture market during the forecast period, primarily due to its critical role in enabling precision feeding and effective stock management. By providing accurate insights into biomass growth, survival rates, and performance variations across fish cohorts, these tools allow aquaculture operators to align feeding regimes with actual nutritional needs. This correlation helps with fine-tuning feed quantities and timing, which minimizes feed wastage, prevents overfeeding, and improves feed conversion ratios (FCR). Additionally, yield analysis systems help detect growth anomalies early, enabling timely interventions to avoid underperformance and losses. The resulting improvement in feed efficiency and stock planning not only enhances overall yield but also supports sustainability and cost optimization. As farms scale and integrate technology for real-time decision-making, the demand for yield-centric, data-driven solutions is rising sharply.

China is estimated to be the largest market for precision aquaculture in the Asia Pacific region in 2024.

China is estimated to account for the largest market share in the precision aquaculture industry in 2024, significantly driven by the rapid expansion of land-based aquaculture and recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). Increasing environmental concerns, coupled with strict regulations on marine pollution and coastal resource management, have prompted a strategic shift from traditional offshore farming to more controlled, land-based operations. RAS and smart aquaculture farms offer a sustainable alternative by enabling closed-loop systems that minimize water usage, improve biosecurity, and optimize resource efficiency. These modern systems inherently depend on advanced technologies such as real-time monitoring sensors, automated control units, and integrated software platforms for managing water quality, feeding schedules, and fish health. As a result, there is a growing demand for precision aquaculture solutions to support these infrastructures. China's government-backed investments and pilot programs aimed at modernizing inland aquaculture further accelerate this trend, making RAS-driven expansion a critical factor behind the country's leading position in the global precision aquaculture market.

Major companies operating in the precision aquaculture companies include AKVA group (Norway), ScaleAQ (Norway), Skretting (Norway), Innovasea Systems Inc. (US), Aquabyte (US), Signify Holding (Netherlands), ReelData (Canada), XpertSea (Canada), CageEye (Norway), and AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd. (Israel).

