Walking Aids Market to Register 7.2% CAGR to Reach US$29.31 Billion by 2031 | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the walking aids market is witnessing substantial growth with the rise in the geriatric population, government programs encouraging the use of assistive devices, and a surge in mobility impairment from traumatic injuries.

The walking aids market value is expected to reach US$29.31 billion by 2031 from US$18.27 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Walking aids are devices meant to assist individuals with mobility issues-enabling them to walk, provide balance, and ease the stress of the lower part of the body. They come in various forms such as canes, crutches, walkers (Zimmer frames), rollators, and more specialized devices like gait trainers. Each serves a different requirement-light assistance (canes) to utmost stability and extra features such as seats or brakes (rollators).

Growth of the walking aids market is driven by several key factors, such as the aging worldwide population; heightened prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions like arthritis and Parkinson's; greater recognition of mobility aid alternatives; and product design innovations-such as intelligent sensors, ergonomic engineering, lightweight and foldable materials. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow rapidly, driven by its fast-growing elderly population and strengthened health infrastructure, which continue to benefit the walking aids market.

The walking aids market study focuses on an array of products and technologies, along with their applications and end users, which are expected to contribute to the market's progress in the coming years. The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Walking Aids Market Report Findings

Surge in mobility impairment from traumatic injuries: The surge in mobility impairments induced by traumatic injuries, encompassing road traffic collisions, workplace and sports accidents, falls, and conflict- or disaster-related trauma, is a prominent factor bolstering the demand for walking aids, notably canes and crutches. Globally, road traffic accidents result in nearly 20 million nonfatal injuries yearly, with a substantial share leading to temporary or permanent lower-limb impairments that necessitate mobility support during rehabilitation.



According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2024, over 1.19 million annual deaths and many more nonfatal injuries, along with the widespread prevalence of sports injuries and slips/falls, especially among the elderly. In clinics, nearly 35% of orthopedic patients rely on crutches for short-term support during recovery. Moreover, 40% of rehabilitation programs are now conducted in homecare settings, amplifying demand for lightweight, user-friendly aids. The sustained volume of injury-induced mobility impairment driven by traffic, workplace, sports, and conflict-related trauma has extended the role of crutches and canes beyond intermittent supports, making them essential tools. Thus, a surge in the cases of mobility impairment from traumatic injuries urges continued innovation in walking aids in terms of design, ergonomics, and lightweight materials, supporting the integration with home and tele-rehabilitation ecosystems to meet the acute and chronic needs of patients, which boosts the walking aid market growth.



Modernizations in Walking Aids: A rapid surge in technological innovations in walking aids, particularly canes, crutches, and walking sticks, is transforming the global market landscape, offering immense opportunities.



Key innovations in the walking aids market include the integration of AI-powered obstacle detection, GPS navigation, ultrasonic/LiDAR sensors, IoT connectivity, fall detection, and real-time feedback via vibratory or audio alerts. 30% of new walking aid users now prefer ergonomic, lightweight, foldable devices, without compromising portability. High-tech features such as AI-driven fall alerts, predictive grip sensors, and built-in LED lights align with the demand for safety and wellness. Regional opportunities are more robust in Asia Pacific, which is expected to be the fastest-growing market for smart canes in the coming years.



The market prospects can be ascribed to urbanization, increasing incomes, and rising awareness of assisted-living solutions. Customizable aids ranging from adjustable handles to color/pattern personalization appeal to style-conscious consumers, with over 60% choosing lightweight and collapsible models. The integration of augmented reality training tools with modular attachable "sensor packs" that transform basic canes is emerging as another innovation in the walking aids market. AI-based systems that interpret real-time sensor data enhance obstacle detection and predictive feedback, boosting safety and user confidence.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the walking aids market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Walking Aids Market Segmentation

By product, the walking aids market is categorized into canes, crutches, walkers, rollators, and others. The canes segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on age group, the walking aids market is segmented into adult and pediatric. The adult segment held the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of application, the walking aids market is categorized into neurologically impaired, handicap patients, and other applications. The neurologically impaired segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on end user, the walking aids market is segmented into homecare, hospitals and clinics, rehabilitation centers, and others. The homecare segment held the major market share in 2024.

In terms of distribution channel, the walking aids market is categorized into online and offline. The offline segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

The walking aids market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Sunrise Medical, NOVA Ortho-Med Inc, HOGGI GmbH, Karma Medical Products Co Ltd, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Ltd, MEYRA GMBH, Merits Health Products Co Ltd, Invacare Corp, Medline Industries LP, and Carex Health Brands Inc. are major companies operating in the market.

Trending Topics: Smart & connected mobility aids, lightweight, portable & ergonomic designs, opportunities in emerging & home healthcare markets, robotic & intelligent rehabilitation tools, etc.

Global Headlines on Walking Aids Market

GreenPioneer Mobility Launches Retail Store for Rehabilitation and Mobility Solutions.

Toyota Launches the C+walk S in Japan, a New Form of Walking-Assistance Mobility.

Trust Launches Walking Aid Reuse and Recycle Scheme.

Conclusion

The walking aids market is witnessing high growth due to the growing global geriatric population, rising incidence of mobility impairments, and growing awareness regarding assistive devices. Technology advances have resulted in the innovation of more ergonomic, light, and easy-to-use products, which provide greater user comfort and mobility. Also, the increased demand for home healthcare options and government policies favoring mobility aid accessibility contribute to market growth.

North America and Europe lead owing to established healthcare infrastructure, whereas the Asia-Pacific market is evidencing growth potential with its large elderly population and enhancing healthcare infrastructure. The major players are investing in innovation, strategic alliances, and spreading distribution networks to consolidate market presence. Challenges like the high cost of products and inadequate reimbursement in some markets notwithstanding, the overall prospects are upbeat. The market is set to continue its steady progress, driven by ongoing innovation and increasing demand for greater mobility and independence by users.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders-including medical device companies, suppliers and distributors, and healthcare providers-along with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities successfully.

