ACCESS Newswire
22.08.2025 16:38 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Northernmost Previews New Kidney Perfusion Device

EDMONTON, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Northernmost, a medical device company developing NoMo Kidney Pump, a next-generation perfusion machine designed to modernize the preservation and transport of donor kidneys for transplantation, today announced that it has completed the first exhibitions of a working prototype at the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) Annual Meeting, 22-24 June in Denver, and at the World Transplant Congress (WTC), 2-5 August in San Francisco.

"In the space of a month, we've shared our concept with the entire world transplantation community," said CEO Ron Mills. "We enjoyed a warm welcome, gained invaluable input for our final phase of product design and development, and cemented market validation of our technology and business model."

Mills previously led commercialization of LifePort® Kidney Transporter (Organ Recovery Systems), from FDA clearance to market dominance, and recently turned around and exited lung and heart perfusion device maker Tevosol into Bridge to Life (assets subsequently acquired by TransMedics Group). He and Northernmost co-founder Daniel Salamon were joined at AOPO and WTC by NoMo engineering and industrial design leads John Brassil (Functional Circulation) and Russell Kroll (Formation Design Group), frequent collaborators and perfusion machine experts with over 25 years of experience.

Northernmost is currently securing Series A financing and expects to submit a 510(k) application for NoMo Kidney Pump in 2026.

About Northernmost

Northernmost Medical Devices, Inc., is a Canadian startup developing machines to preserve and transport donor organs for transplant. Based in Edmonton, Alberta, with a planned U.S. hub in Denver, the company is led by the people who designed, built, and commercialized today's market-dominant kidney transporter. For more information, visit northernmost.ca.

Contact Information

Daniel Salamon
info@northernmost.ca
+1 587 295 4360

.

SOURCE: Northernmost



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/northernmost-previews-new-kidney-perfusion-device-1062810

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
