ACCESS Newswire
22.08.2025 16:38 Uhr
Skip Barber Racing School Launches Ultimate European Driving Adventure - Covered by New to The Street

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Skip Barber Racing School, an icon in performance driving education, today announced the launch of its exclusive European Driving Adventure, a five-day program this October that combines the adrenaline of world-class racing with premium lifestyle experiences. New to The Street will be covering the entire journey across its national TV, digital, and social platforms.

The Experience Includes:

  • Nürburgring Nordschleife - "The Green Hell"
    16 laps on the most demanding circuit in the world, complete with private briefings and professional instruction.

  • Spa-Francorchamps Premium Track Day
    40+ laps on Formula 1's storied circuit during a private event closed to the public.

  • Lifestyle & Culture
    Scenic road tours through the Mosel Valley, curated dining experiences, and exclusive social events.

  • Seamless All-Inclusive Package
    Track-prepared cars, fuel, helmets, instruction, hotels, and meals - everything arranged so participants simply arrive and drive.

Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street, said:

"Skip Barber Racing School has set the global standard in racing education. This European Driving Adventure is more than a track experience - it's a motorsport pilgrimage. We're proud to cover and amplify this unique program across our broadcast and digital platforms."

With limited availability, the Skip Barber European Driving Adventure promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts ready to check Nürburgring and Spa off their bucket lists in one seamless program.

Learn more and secure your spot here.

About Skip Barber Racing School

For over 40 years, Skip Barber Racing School has been the premier name in driver training and motorsport experiences. From Formula racing to high-performance driving programs, Skip Barber has trained generations of professionals and enthusiasts at the most iconic tracks in the world.

About New to The Street

For over 16 years, New to The Street has been one of the most trusted financial media brands, broadcasting weekly across Fox Business, Bloomberg, and its powerful YouTube channel with 3.2M+ subscribers. Known for covering the hottest public companies and private companies preparing to go public, New to The Street delivers long-form interviews, earned media, and outdoor visibility that reaches millions of investors and viewers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Grace@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/skip-barber-racing-school-launches-ultimate-european-driving-adventure-covered-1064224

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
