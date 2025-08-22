Zambia has started construction of the 100 MW Chipata West solar project, as part of the country's target to reach 1 GW of utility-scale solar capacity. Zambia has broken ground on the 100 MW Chipata West solar project, which will supply power to rural communities. Zambian national power utility ZESCO is working with the private sector, including China Machinery Engineering Corp. , to help implement the Chipata West project. A statement posted on the utility's website says the project is expected to be delivered in 12 months. It follows the commissioning of the 100 MW Chisama solar farm in May, ...

