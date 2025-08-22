Anzeige
22.08.2025 17:16 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Issue of Equity

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, to satisfy on-going demand, it has today sold from treasury 50,000 ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 364.70p per Ordinary Share.

Following this sale the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 13,982,404 Ordinary Shares held in treasury) is 66,004,182 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 66,004,182.

The above figure of 66,004,182 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to the Company

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

22 August 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
