Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2025) - Langdon Equity Partners Ltd. ("Langdon"), today announced that effective today, the risk rating for its funds has changed according to the table below. These funds' investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged. The changes are consistent with regulatory requirements and the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) risk classification methodology.

Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Langdon Global Smaller Companies Portfolio Medium to High Medium Langdon Canadian Smaller Companies Portfolio Medium to High Medium

About Langdon Equity Partners Ltd.

Langdon Equity Partners, founded in 2022 in Toronto, is a boutique investment firm specializing in global small-cap equities. With offices in Toronto and London, the firm takes a high-conviction, long-term approach to identifying exceptional smaller companies worldwide. Serving high-net-worth, wealth management, and institutional clients, Langdon is majority-owned by its investment team and strives to be the world's top-performing small-cap investment boutique by delivering exceptional results for its clients and building longstanding partnerships with investors, companies, and each other.

