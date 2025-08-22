Truth 22 Productions Inc: Corey Feldman Honors The Beatles With New Single "Retro Rock" and Upcoming EP Inspired by Every Era of the Fab Four

Inspired by Every Era of the Fab Four

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 22, 2025 / Actor, musician, and pop culture icon Corey Feldman is celebrating a new creative chapter with the release of his brand-new single, "Retro Rock," the 2nd single and opening track of his upcoming Beatles-inspired EP. The collection marks Feldman's first major release since Love Left 2.1 four years ago, and it's already making waves-the project's 1st hit single, "Characters," is currently climbing Mediabase's Top 100 charts, and this firecracker of a rock song is expected to light up its heels.

With "Retro Rock" kicking off the project, which is releasing only 10 days later, Feldman pays tribute to The Beatles by artistically brushing upon the distinct phases of their legendary career. The EP explores sounds and styles inspired by each era, from the early days through the psychedelic years and beyond. Fans can expect anything from nods to Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, to a sweeping Abbey Road-inspired medley (three songs cut into one), which closes out this conceptual piece of work. Feldman's next single-reflecting the Beatles' 1965 era-will be released September 10, followed by the full EP's release on September 22.

Speaking on his newest EP, Feldman says: "This project is my love letter to The Beatles. Their music shaped who I am as an artist, and I wanted to honor every era of their journey while creating something fresh for my fans. And with Adrien's debut right around the corner, there's so much more to come from Ci-Fi in the months ahead."

But that's not all. As Feldman expands his creative empire with his independent label Ci-Fi Records, he is also preparing to introduce fans to his first signed artist, Adrien Skye. Her debut single, which will be co-written and produced by Feldman and his writing/production partner Gregg Sartiano, will drop on Feldman's Ci-Fi label this October. This jaw-dropping vocal powerhouse is sure to catch her own deserved viral fire, officially marking the launch of Ci-Fi Records' debut breakout artist-and leading to the possibility of more artist projects down the road.

And if all of that wasn't enough, there's a 3rd EP project on the release slate for Ci-Fi Records this year. However, that is all we are authorized to announce at this time. Stay tuned for more updates, and please check out www.coreyfeldman.net for the latest news.

